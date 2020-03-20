Spring is my favorite time of year. For weeks now, from my office window, I have been looking at groups of yellow-bonneted daffodils growing around a large tree out back, and longing for the first day of spring to arrive. Today is the day. Spring is here! I am definitely ready to come out of hibernation, and now some real yard work must begin.

Although we cut back a large amount of spent foliage from our planting beds last fall, as I scout through the landscape, I see quite a bit of dead foliage. In addition to that, before we can put down our usual large load of mulch, we must go back through the planting beds and remove weeds that have popped up here and there.

Back in the fall and early winter, Oscar removed the majority of the leaves that had fallen to the ground, but even now some leaves remain. Those need to be removed as well.

There are several evergreen shrubs that must be pruned. We can do that now, because these shrubs do not produce significant flowers. I’m looking forward to seeing little buds of growth on all the trees in our landscape. Soon, the moss phlox will be appearing on the slope out front, and other plants will be breaking through the soil’s surface.

In January, a new class began for future Master Gardeners at the Alabama Cooperative Extension Office in Gadsden. Twenty-three students from Etowah, Cherokee and Calhoun counties are taking the class, and being taught by Extension System agents and other individuals who are skilled in different types of horticulture endeavors. Veteran Master Gardeners from each of these counties are looking forward to having the class members participate in their respective associations.

And please take note: In past columns, I have announced the date of the Etowah County Master Gardeners’ annual plant sale, but that date now has been changed because of the unusual weather we have had these past few months. The date has been moved to a later time, April 17-18.

Another thing that will be different is that the association will not have a half-price sale this year. The sale will be for one weekend only.

Carol (Bonnie) Link is an Etowah County Master Gardener and an experienced garden writer. Her weekly column is designed to help and encourage others in their gardening endeavors. Send questions or comments to clink43@bellsouth.net.