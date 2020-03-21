According to a press release, the person with the virus is a 47-year-old man, non-Florida resident from Texas.

PANAMA CITY — Bay County has its first confirmed case of the COVID-19 coronavirus, state health officials reported today.

The Florida Department of Health in Bay County is conducting its contact investigation to identify and notify people who need to self-monitor for symptoms for a 14-day period. Contact investigations are a critical way for staff epidemiologists to track and prevent the spread of the disease, the press release states.

DOH-Bay has been monitoring COVID-19 since January and been in contact with Bay County Emergency Management and medical providers to prepare response activities in the event we were to see cases in Bay County.

At 3 p.m. Saturday, Sandan Speedling, administrative health officer for the Florida Department of Health in Bay County, hosted an emergency press conference outside of the department’s main building in Panama City.

"Individuals really don’t need to be traveling anywhere," he said. "They need to stay at home if there’s just not an urgent matter. .... I think that’s the best way to reduce the spread of the virus."

Speedling added that in addition to the confirmed case, 16 tests in Bay County have come back negative with five still pending.

"I think that it would be safe to say that we’ve tested more than that," he said. "As far as an exact number, I wouldn’t be able to share that."

Speedling also didn’t know how many residents had been denied tests. He said testing requirements would most likely remain strict — for those only experiencing symptoms — unless advised otherwise by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"I think the differences between our communities in Northwest Florida (from other areas under a complete shutdown) is we’re not as heavily, densely populated," he said. "I don’t foresee that happening (here), I don’t believe ... but we’ll follow (the governor’s) guidance and directives on that."

Looking ahead, he added that more testing would be critical in the coming weeks. While he said the state recently ordered 2,500 more test kits, he wasn’t sure how many would come to Bay County.

He added four private local physicians, along with the two local hospitals and health department, are testing for COVID-19.

"Our country will get over this and move forward," Speedling said. "It’s a massive event. Hopefully a once-in-a-lifetime type of event."