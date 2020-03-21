The Florida Health Department in Walton County said in a Saturday news release that its latest virus victim was an 80-year-old man who is not a county resident. The man sought medical care and will remain isolated until cleared by health officials, the release said.

FORT WALTON BEACH — COVID-19 hasn’t taken the weekend off in Okaloosa County, as the number of confirmed cases jumped from nine to 12 Saturday.

Walton County also confirmed another case of the deadly virus, bringing its number to four.

The Florida Health Department in Walton County said in a Saturday news release that its latest virus victim was an 80-year-old man who is not a county resident. The man sought medical care and will remain isolated until cleared by health officials, the release said.

Santa Rosa County survived Saturday without seeing another COVID-19 case. Its number of virus victims remained at three.

But Santa Rosa has already lost one resident to the coronavirus disease and has two hospitalized, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Those diagnosed with COVID-19 in Santa Rosa County range in age from 17 to 71.

@HealthyFla Walton County announces an additional travel-related positive case of #COVID19 making the total 4.



The individual is a male, 80 YOA not a resident of Walton County. He sought medical care, is isolated and will remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. pic.twitter.com/3P4YkwvcMJ

— Walton Co. Sheriff (@WCSOFL) March 22, 2020

A DOH update released at 5 p.m. said that 11 of Okaloosa County’s now 12 COVID-19 patients are residents. The victims range from 24 to 83 years old. Among the three men and nine women reported to have tested positive, two have been hospitalized.

The Florida Department of Emergency Management sent 300 test kits to Okaloosa County on Saturday, a news release said.

Walton County reported its first COVID-19 case just three days ago. Its four victims range in age from 20 to 80, according to the DOH, and one has been hospitalized.

In the Department of Health’s first update Saturday, the COVID-19 numbers in Okaloosa County had jumped from six to nine.

The first case of the virus was confirmed in the county just two weeks ago on March 7. That victim, a 61-year-old woman who had taken a Pacific cruise, was a parishioner at Rocky Bayou Baptist Church.

She unknowingly attended a church event the same day she was diagnosed and several church members were required to self quarantine.

Troy Hamilton, the pastor of Rocky Bayou Baptist, said the woman “continues to improve under home quarantine.”

“We are praying for a full and speedy recovery,” he said in a recent email. “We are thankful that no one else in the church has tested positive for coronavirus. As far as we know, there was no community spread from our church member who caught the virus.”

The only death thus far reported in the three counties has been a Santa Rosa resident whose case was the first recorded on the Emerald Coast.

Data provided by the Florida Department of Health on Saturday indicated Okaloosa had conducted 49 tests for the infection with 32 at that time having turned out negative and with the results of eight still pending.

Two of the positive tests were verified on Eglin Air Force Base. An airman and the spouse of an airman have been found to be suffering from COVID-19.

Santa Rosa most recent resident to test positive was a 17-year-old boy. He had not had contact with a confirmed case, the Department of Health said, and unlike previous cases, his diagnosis did not follow a travel event.

All three of Santa Rosa’s cases have been male residents. Two of them were considered travel-related, the DOH website said. There have been 24 people in the county tested whose results came back negative for the virus and one test is pending.

Walton has now recorded two male and two female victims. Two are residents and two are non-residents.

As of Saturday morning Walton County authorities had conducted 33 coronavirus tests. Seventeen have come back negative and 13 were still pending.

Florida’s total number of coronavirus cases also continues to climb precipitously. The number had risen from 658 to 763 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. CST. Of the 763 caes, 706 are Florida residents and 57 are non-residents.

There have been 12 COVID-19-related deaths in Florida and 1,080 people are being monitored.