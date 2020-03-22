Measure taken to curb the spread of coronavirus have many vacationers who planned getaways to the Emerald Coast scrambling to get refunds or to reschedule their time in the area.

DESTIN — As concerns about the potential spread of the coronavirus have prompted military travel restrictions and moved local governments to close beaches and curtail private business operations, many vacationers are becoming frustrated as they try to get refunds or reschedule vacations along the Emerald Coast.

Among those frustrated vacationers — or, more accurately now, non-vacationers — are Stephanie Reed and her husband, an active-duty military couple who live in Maryland. They had planned a post-deployment vacation to a local property managed by Ocean Reef Vacation Rentals & Real Estate, which has properties in Destin and South Walton County.

Unfortunately for the Reeds, the Department of Defense last week instituted travel restrictions related to coronavirus that will remain in effect through May 11, overlapping their planned late April vacation week.

“When I called to speak with Ocean Reef about changing my dates due to the travel ban, I was told that there was nothing that they could do since it was so close to our travel dates,” she wrote in an email to the Daily News.

The Reeds’ travel insurance for the reservation they made in February does not cover the DoD-ordered halt to travel, and Ocean Reef representatives would neither change the couple’s vacation dates nor refund their $1,000 deposit, Reed said.

Ocean Reef did not return a telephone call last week seeking comment on its policies for situations like the Reeds’ involving issues associated with the spread of COVID-19.

Also not returning calls last week was Cottage Rental Agency, which handles vacation rentals at Seaside and other Walton County Road 30A beachside communities such as Blue Mountain Beach, Seagrove Beach and WaterColor.

But on its website, the business does note that it “remains diligent (and) understands that in a time of uncertainty surrounding travel, your safety and well-being remain your highest priority.”

Cottage Rental Agency’s website also notes that its employees have been “trained on the latest safety recommendations” and the business has “increased the frequency and enhanced our techniques for cleaning all equipment, vehicles, and our Welcome Center in Seaside.”

Employees “are urged to remain vigilant with hand washing and sanitizing surfaces they come in contact with for any reason,” according to the website. Additionally, according to the agency, “we continue to monitor the health and well-being of our Vacation Rental Team, recommending they remain home and consult their health care provider if they feel ill in any way.”

In other attempts to get comments from local vacation rental agencies on their refunding and rescheduling policies, someone who answered the guest relations phone number for Exclusive 30A, a rental company specializing in 30A rentals, did answer a Wednesday phone call, but said only “We’re just slammed” before ending the call.

Other frustration with vacation rental refunding or rescheduling policies has boiled over into the Daily News email inbox, including a Friday email from a man who said the policies of an unnamed local rental property owner were forcing him and a group of friends to come to Destin, where officials have closed public and private beaches.

“We (had) absolutely no idea that the beaches would be closed” because of coronavirus concerns, the man wrote, so “we reached out to the rental company to get a refund” of the $8,000 paid for the rental.

The homeowner has offered credit for a future visit at a specific time later this year, the man wrote, but the difficulty of getting the three families together at the same time makes that problematic.

“We are trying to do what (local officials are) asking about not coming to visit right now,” the man wrote, “but the owner is forcing us to come.”

Elsewhere in the area, Alys Beach announced that it was ceasing vacation rentals as of Saturday for 30 days, but will take reservations for after April 19. Alys Beach is offering full refunds to guests who want to cancel their reservations or rebooking them to a later date.

Rosemary Beach’s rental office recommended that all reservations for the week of March 21-28 be canceled. Additionally, guests with existing reservations on or before April 11 can postpone their visit or receive a refund, according to the community’s website.

Notwithstanding those communities’ approach, other frustrated vacationers have been contacting the Walton County Tourism Development Council.

The TDC has been sensitive to local concerns about having large numbers of vacationers in the area in light of federal guidance suggesting the avoidance of crowds as a hedge against spreading the new coronavirus.

More than a week ago, the TDC changed its digital messaging from encouraging vacationers to visit the area to more generic information. Last week, the council halted all its online and mobile-device marketing to potential vacationers, according to David Demarest, the agency’s director of marketing and communications.

“We do get calls” from people frustrated about vacation rental companies’ refunding and rescheduling policies, Demarest said. “Often, they’ calling to vent or to get their point across ... . ”

The TDC has no authority to regulate vacation rental companies’ refunding and rescheduling policies. But, Demarest said, the TDC does take note of complaints, and will pass that information along to people who contact the agency with questions about local vacation options.

Speaking generally, Demarest noted that refunding and rescheduling polices are “business in both directions,” meaning that rental companies have to balance their interests with their customers’ interests.

“Each company has to make that decision,” he said.

Some rental property owners are now struggling with that issue. Yowceph Haddad, who manages four family-owned rental properties in the Walton County beachside community of Miramar Beach, said his current policy is not to offer refunds to people who cancel reservations within 48 days of their vacation dates.

Asked late last week if he was reconsidering that policy in light of concerns over the coronavirus, Haddad said, “I actually have not made a decision yet on that.”

Ryan Mulle, who has two rental properties in Miramar Beach, has been a bit more decisive.

“I’ve allowed a couple of cancellations,” he said.