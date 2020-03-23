Okaloosa County held steady at 14 positive cases of COVID-19 after the latest update from the Florida Department of Health on Monday morning.

FORT WALTON BEACH — Okaloosa County held steady at 14 cases of COVID-19 after the latest update to the Florida Department of Health's COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard on Monday evening.

The total number of cases in Florida went up from 1,007 at the Sunday evening update to 1,227 on Monday evening. From Sunday evening to Monday evening, the total deaths in Florida from COVID-19 increased from 13 to 18.

In response to a question from The Daily News on Monday morning as to if anyone had died at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center from COVID-19, FWB Medical Center Director of Public Relations Denise Kendust said there had been no deaths at the hospital.

Okaloosa County Health Department spokesperson Allison McDaniel said there had been no deaths in Okaloosa County “as of 10 a.m.”

Kendust also said there had been no positive cases of COVID-19 reported at FWB Medical Center.

"When that happens, we will be transparent," Kendust wrote. "COVID test results take several days. At this time, there have been no confirmed cases here."

The number of cases in Santa Rosa County stood at four as of Monday evening, with three hospitalized. In Walton County, the number climbed to nine as of Monday evening. One of the latest Walton cases was a 22-year-old female who is not a resident of the county.

The FDH updates the dashboard every day at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. central time.

