Walton County commissioners have suspended beach vendor permits as part of an ongoing effort to combat the spread of coronavirus.

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News or the Panama City News Herald .



DEFUNIAK SPRINGS — As the number of positive coronavirus tests continued to rise in Walton County, county commissioners on Tuesday voted unanimously to suspend beach vendor permits, at the request of resort and rental property owners who already have closed their beaches.

In remarks before that vote, Holly Holt, administrator of the Walton County office of the Florida Department of Health, told commissioners that there are some hospitalizations in Walton County for coronavirus. According to late Tuesday morning data from the Florida Department of Health, there are 10 coronavirus cases in the county.

►RELATED: The best coronavirus memes so far

The decision to suspend beach vendor permits covers both private and public property across the county, and is designed to make the county’s private beaches less attractive to potential beach-goers.

Technically, the county’s emergency declaration shuts down only the few miles of public beaches in the county. But in the days since its implementation, a large number of private beachfront property owners, including the Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort and the Seascape resort and residential community in Miramar Beach, along with the Walton County Road 30A communities of Seaside, WaterColor, Rosemary Beach and Alys Beach, along with owners of individual condominiums, have closed their beaches.

►RELATED: TRACK THE CORONAVIRUS: Interactive map from FDOH with updates and places

“It’s a bad optic,” Commissioner Danny Glidewell said of places where beach set-ups can be seen on private property. Glidewell’s comment came after Jay Tusa, executive director of the county’s tourist Development Council, brought the request for suspending beach vendor permits forward on behalf of the entities that are collecting the county’s bed tax.

“We can suspend it (the beach vending permits),” Walton County Attorney Sidney Noyes assured commissioners.

Initially, beach vendors will be approached by county code enforcement personnel seeking voluntary compliance with the suspension of beach vending permits. Should it become necessary, Walton County sheriff’s deputies will move toward enforcement of the emergency suspension of beach vending permits.

Violating the suspension is a second-degree misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $500 and up to 60 days in jail.

However, just as with beach closures, Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson told commissioners he expects few, if any, issues with the permit suspension.

“I think we’ll get 100 percent compliance,” the sheriff said.

And, as with the local emergency declaration, the beach vending permit suspension will be reviewed every seven days.

On Tuesday, commissioners informally agreed that in lieu of meeting every seven days to review the emergency declaration and associated actions, they would allow commission Chairman Bill Chapman and County Administrator Larry Jones to conduct those reviews each Tuesday.

Also Tuesday, commissioners were updated on local hotel and condominium occupancy rates. As of Tuesday, the rate stood in the mid-40% range, Tusa said. But of that total, Tusa said, 43 percent are occupied by owners, whom he suspected might be coming here from areas where coronavirus is more prevalent than is currently the case in Walton County.

That occupancy rate is down from 80 percent last week, and the rate is expected to dip to the upper 30 percent range net week, Tusa said. Reservations for the upcoming Easter holiday could push that occupancy rate to 50 percent, Tusa said, depending on coronavirus trends at that time.

And, Tusa said, people who have upcoming reservations and can’t get a refund might still decide to come to the county, so as not to simply forfeit that money. Asked by commissioners if the county could take action to get refunds for people who want them, Noyes said those arrangements are private contracts beyond the reach of county government.

In other business Tuesday, commissioners also heard form Adkinson regarding the beach closures, other aspects of the emergency declaration, and state directives that have closed bars, banned in-restaurant dining and limited beach gatherings to 10 people.

“By and large, I think we had very good community engagement, and very good compliance,” the sheriff said.

The community, Adkinson said, has been “super-receptive” to its new realities as officials work to slow and stop the spread of coronavirus and COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the new virus.

“Even people that are suffering (as a result of the restrictions), they understand,” Adkinson told commissioners.

But, he said, there does remain some resistance to changes made in recent days.

“Do you have some knuckleheads?” Adkinson asked rhetorically. ”You do, and we’re dealing with them the best we can.“

In addition to going on to private property to enforce the new beach vending permit suspensions, the sheriff’s office can go on to private property to enforce the state mandate limiting beach gatherings to 10 people, and requiring six feet of separation between people.

According to Adkinson, his office has been fielding calls from people wondering whether they should go to private beach gatherings. In Tuesday comments to the commission, Adkinson called that a “moral decision,” weighing going to a beach gathering against the possibility of spreading the coronavirus.

Also Tuesday, Walton County commissioners considered, but took no action, on closing some county parks.

Commissioners also talked briefly Tuesday about holding their meetings via teleconference in light of conronavirus, with a means for the public to access those meetings and talk with commissioners. No specific plans were made Tuesday for that potential switch.