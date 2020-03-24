The North Beach Tortilla Co. and Farm & Fire Pizzeria in Santa Rosa Beach are converting part of their operations to an online grocery store for the time being as businesses deal with the COVID-19 epidemic.

SANTA ROSA BEACH — Like so many businesses, Farm & Fire Pizzeria and North Beach Tortilla Co. are learning to deal with the new reality - and economy - of life with COVID-19 shutting down most parts of our society.

Mainly, they've dealt with being a restaurant that can't actually have customers for the time-being with a statewide executive order limiting them to to-go orders or delivery service only. So, the Jim Shirley properties, along with Great Southern Cafe, are pulling a pivot and adding online grocery store to their list of offerings.

The grocery option is available for pickup at North Beach Tortilla Company (24200 Highway 331 South) beginning at 11 a.m. and advises for a 30-minute prep period before pickup and will be delivered to you curbside.

And most importantly, yes, they have toilet paper. Priced at .75 per roll, you just need a minimum order of $10 to pick anything up and you can order a maximum of six rolls.

"We’re actually in the middle of getting things together for orders because it’s taking off pretty quickly," said Lisa McKiernan, one of several restaurant managers helping oversee the process.

Most importantly, though, where’d they get all that toilet paper?

"Oh come on now," McKiernan said, laughing. "We can’t reveal all of our secrets ... and also I have to get back to work."

They also have paper towels, meats, cheeses, other grocery items and a full array of menu items from the various restaurants. The store has everything set up for people to order online using Square or you can call 850-622-8226 or 850-622-3871 to place your order.