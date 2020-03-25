This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News.



EGLIN AFB — Eglin Air Force Base released the following announcement late Wednesday morning:

Brig. Gen. Scott Cain, the 96th Test Wing commander, directs Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Charlie effective today to combat the spread of COVID-19 across the Department of the Air Force and our local communities.

Cain also declares a Public Health Emergency. Like similar declarations throughout the state, this declaration gives the installation more authorities to deal with the COVID-19 situation, as well as access to resources to protect the base, community, and military mission.

The increased health protection levels are aimed at the continued efforts to protect Team Eglin’s people, resources and to preserve mission capability.

“It is imperative that all Eglin personnel understand their individual status during this outbreak as either mission or non-mission essential,” Cain said. All members of Team Eglin are encouraged to consult with their commander, director or supervisor for specific mission-essential clarification.

At the same time, the increased health protection levels will impact many of the facilities and functions on base. Personnel and residents should expect our on-base facilities to decrease activities or reduce hours of operation as conditions warrant.

Installation emergency services will continue to operate. The 96th Medical Group’s Eglin hospital will be available for acute, emergency and inpatient services.

“The safety and well-being of Eglin Air Force Base and all of our families is my top priority,” said Brig. Gen. Cain. “I will continue to ensure our personnel have the most up-to-date information on measures we’re taking to prevent spread of the virus,” Cain said.

As always, our Team Eglin community is encouraged to visit Eglin.af.mil and the Eglin AFB Facebook page for the latest updates on hours of operation and closures.