The Florida Department of Health releases a daily summary of the pandemic’s effect on the state. Here is the local information.

The Florida Department of Health has released the Thursday, March 26 morning report of confirmed coronavirus cases in Florida and in our local area.

Total cases of confirmed coronavirus in Florida have jumped to 2,355, up 378 cases overnight Wednesday.

There have been 28 deaths in Florida since the pandemic entered the state. Three more people died overnight.

— Okaloosa - 21 confirmed cases, three more since Wednesday night’s report

— Santa Rosa - 9 confirmed cases, one more since Wednesday night’s report

— Walton - 13 confirmed cases

— Bay - Three confirmed cases

The ages of patients range from 2 to 83 as the virus continues to spread and people continue working from home and limiting their exposure to the virus.

Local bars and restaurants are closed but restaurants are taking quick action to find ways to either deliver or offer takeout food service to customers.

We will offer an update this evening when the Florida Department of Health releases new numbers.

