Andrew Hall was treated at Sarasota Memorial Hospital and released. His wife is still struggling with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

It started on a Friday morning when Andrew Hall woke up and soon felt ill, “sort of a feverish spaciness” akin to coming down with the flu.

That evening Hall was admitted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital and by Sunday he was one of the first people in Sarasota County diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Hall’s experience left him impressed with the work being done at Sarasota Memorial to care for coronavirus patients, while also protecting frontline health care workers. It also left him eager to warn people that the coronavirus is a serious threat.

“People should be very careful,” Hall said from his 10th floor condo near Selby Public Library in downtown Sarasota, where he has been in isolation with his wife, who also contracted the virus and is still struggling with a fever.

Maybe it’s fitting that the episode began on Friday the 13th.

March 13 is also the day state officials reported Sarasota County’s first coronavirus case, a 50-year-old woman who was being treated in Broward County and has multiple residences, but lists Sarasota County as her official residence.

Hall is the second Sarasota County resident who contracted the virus and was among the first 200 cases in Florida, a state that now has 1,977 cases, including 32 in Sarasota County and 26 in Manatee County. Hall tested positive on March 15 and the Florida Department of Health reported his case the next day.

Hall first reached out to his primary care physician when he began feeling sick. He called the doctor’s office at 8:30 a.m. on March 13 and was seen at 9 a.m. A nurse tested him for the flu.

The test came back negative, but Hall felt worse as the day progressed. He started to feel “chest constrictions,” he said. Around 5 p.m. he went to the emergency room at Sarasota Memorial.

By that time the hospital had begun screening patients to isolate those with coronavirus symptoms or a history of travel to coronavirus hotspots.

“They did the triage they’ve been doing,” Hall said, adding: “I was isolated in a room (in the emergency care center) until way in the middle of the night, until they admitted me into the hospital into a room that was restricted.”

An X-ray determined that Hall “had a little bit of pneumonia in one lung or both lungs.” He slept a lot and had a fever that topped out at 101.8 degrees.

By the time the test came back Sunday that he had COVID-19, Hall already was starting to feel better. His fever subsided and he was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday, March 17.

“I’ve been in solitary confinement with a beautiful view of Sarasota Bay ever since,” he said.

Hall was glad to see all the precautions that Sarasota Memorial took to protect health care workers.

A makeshift waiting room with a triage station had been sent up to screen people coming into the emergency room. They took his temperature and vital signs. The medical staff was wearing masks, gloves, gowns and other protective gear.

“The nursing was absolutely magnificent,” he said. “They followed a very strict protocol, which was excellent. They took good care of me and good care of themselves at the same time. I was very impressed with Sarasota Memorial Hospital. I don’t think I want to go there on vacation but I’d say it’s not a place to be feared.”

Hall’s wife also contracted the virus and is still struggling with a daily fever. She has now been sick longer than he was, but has not required hospitalization.

Instead, she is quarantined in their condo with him. They check in with the local health department and her doctor’s office regularly to report her condition. Her fever has topped out around 100 degrees.

“We’re just hoping that’s going to ease,” he said. “When that eases and she has 72 hours of temperature-free, she’ll be declared cured.”

Hall isn’t sure how he contracted the virus, but he did have a house guest recently, a neighbor from when he lived in Spain after retiring from a career in investment banking. The guest traveled to Italy — a coronavirus hotspot — 10 days before she came to visit him in Sarasota. She never displayed any symptoms and left on the Wednesday before Hall started to feel sick.

“It may well be that our houseguest, who had come from Europe and had been in Italy 10 days before, might have brought it with her, although she had no symptoms,” he said.

Hall has been in contact with the guest since his illness. She has never been sick. Whether it was her or someone else who gave him the virus, Hall said the fact that people can transmit it without showing symptoms should make everyone cautious.

“I think it’s better to stay away from people and not expose oneself until this blows over,” he said.

Sarasota Memorial has now diagnosed 21 patients with COVID-19 and 11 are still hospitalized.

On Tuesday Terrence McNally, a famous playwright, died at Sarasota Memorial of complications from COVID-19. The 81-year-old McNally was the first COVID-19 death in Sarasota County. There have been 23 deaths statewide, including one in Manatee County.

Sarasota Memorial announced Tuesday that another individual died who was suspected of having COVID-19, but the test result for that person came back negative Wednesday.

Hall knows he’s lucky. His experience with the virus was mild, and his wife also has mild symptoms.

“It wasn’t fun but it wasn’t as bad as it could have been,” he said.

Still, the virus has disrupted his life and the lives of those around him. The nurse who initially tested him for the flu had to go into quarantine for 14 days. He serves on the board of a consulting company, and was in close contact with other board members before falling ill.

“They are all OK — as of yesterday — they’ve all been all right,” he said.

Unable to leave his condo for more than a week, he relied on neighbors for help.

“We’ve got wonderful neighbors who’ve done whatever shopping we needed,” he said.

Hall finally was given the all-clear to leave his condo Wednesday because he has been free of symptoms for seven days. He walked to the grocery store. He wore a mask and gloves just to be safe.

The fresh air was wonderful, he said.