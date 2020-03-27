The supplies will go to a decontamination area at the fire department, according to a press release from the City of DeFuniak Springs.

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS– The DeFuniak Springs Lowe’s donated around $2,000 worth of building supplies Thursday to firefighters and police officers.

The supplies will go to a decontamination area at the fire department, according to a press release from the City of DeFuniak Springs.

“We didn’t have the money in the city’s budget to purchase these supplies since we had no way of knowing about the COVID-19 outbreak back when the city’s budget was formulated last year,” said Lt. Jerry Hall of the DeFuniak Springs Fire Department.

Various supplies donated from Lowe’s included plywood, shower unit, vanity, sink, air conditioning window unit and other materials needed to construct the decontamination room.

“We are deeply grateful for Lowe’s answering our call for assistance to provide the needed building supplies so we can construct the appropriate shower facility at the department where firefighters and police can properly decontaminate themselves after potential exposure to COVID-19 when responding to emergencies,” Hall said.

City officials and staff take the COVID-19 outbreak seriously and are exercising caution for employees and citizens by encouraging safe practices.