Students at Florida State who are struggling to make ends meet could find some help from the FSU Foundation. The foundation has created two funds, one for students at the main campus and the second for students attending FSU Panama City.

All money collected will go to FSU students and will cover a variety of needs from medical bills, rent, living expenses and technology to help distance learning. The Foundation has launched a webpage where donors can pick a fund and send their donation.

A similar operation in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael raised more than $150,000.

“These student emergency funds were created to quickly address a variety of our students’ needs — from food insecurity and medical bills to technology and housing assistance,” FSU President John Thrasher said in a campus message.

The university also said proceeds from this year’s FSU’s Great Give, which is postponed until April 7, will be used to support the student emergency funds. Funds will be distributed as needed and financial support is identified.

Thrasher also reminded people to visit the university food pantry Amazon Wish List to see which items are in greatest demand.

Florida A&M University also has “reinvigorated” its FAMU Cares relief account, originally created following Hurricane Michael, according to Shawnta Friday-Stroud, vice president for university advancement and executive director of the FAMU Foundation.

Funds will be made available to all FAMU students, including those enrolled at the College of Law in Orlando.

On Friday, the TCC Foundation is announcing its #EagleRelief: Support Our Students campaign that runs March 30-April 3. The goal is to raise $45,000 to support students financially affected by the COVID-19 crisis. There will be three areas of focus: basic student needs ($26,500), new technology ($18,000) and general support for financial aid students ($750).

The funds will go toward needs such as restocking Talon’s Market, an on-campus food pantry; providing students with a month’s worth of groceries and providing remote learning devices for students and digital support campus-wide.

