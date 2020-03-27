This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News or the Panama City News Herald .
The Florida Department of Health’s Friday, March 27, morning update said that 416 more coronavirus cases have been confirmed overnight bringing the total number in Florida to 2,900 cases. Six more people died overnight in Florida bringing the statewide total to 35.
An infant was diagnosed on Thursday in Santa Rosa County and is the youngest case confirmed in the state.
Okaloosa -23
— Destin, 7
— Niceville, 7
— Fort Walton Beach, 3
— Mary Esther, 1
— Missing, 1
— Crestview, 1
Okaloosa Cases
Age 61 Female, FL resident
Age 78 Female, FL resident
Age 24 Female, FL resident
Age 44 Female, FL resident
Age 59 Female, FL resident
Age 45 Female, FL resident
Age 25 Male, FL resident
Age 47 Female, FL resident
Age 66 Male FL resident
Age 83 Male,FL resident
Age 82 Female, FL resident
Age 47 Male, FL resident
Age 25 Female, FL resident
Age 70 Female, FL resident
Age 39 Male, FL resident
Age 83 Female, FL resident
Age 40 Female, FL resident
Age 54 Male, FL resident
Age 73 Male, FL resident
Age 78 Male, FL resident
Age 26 Female, Non-FL resident
Age 24 Male, Non-FL resident
Age 66 Female, Not diagnosed/isolated in FL 03/04/20
_____
Santa Rosa - 11
Navarre, 7
Gulf Breeze, 2
Milton, 2
Santa Rosa Cases
Age 71 Male, FL resident
Age 48 Male, FL resident
Age 17 Male, FL resident
Age 2 Male, FL resident
Age 60 Female, FL resident
Age 73 Male, FL resident
Age 74 Male, FL resident
Age 76 Male, FL resident
Age 0 Male, FL resident
Age 21 Female, FL resident
Age 81 Female, FL resident 03/26/20
_____
Walton- 13
Santa Rosa Beach, Walton 5
Missing, Walton 1
Walton cases
Age 61 Female, FL resident
Age 49 Female, FL resident
Age 77 Female, Non-FL resident
Age 79 Male, Non-FL resident
Age 78 Male, Non-FL resident
Age 45 Male, Non-FL resident
Age 38 Female, Non-FL resident
Age 72 Male, Non-FL resident
Age 21 Female, Non-FL resident
Bay-3
Lynn Haven, Bay 1
Bay cases
Age 74 Female, FL resident
Age 55 Male, FL resident
Age 47 Male, Non-FL resident