Johnna and Ben Carver are asking for prayers for their son, 5-year-old John Luke Carver, now hospitalized at Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham.

John Luke and his brother, Braden, were riding four-wheelers Thursday off Smith Chapel Road when John Luke’s vehicle flipped into a pond.

He was taken to Marshall Medical Center South, then transferred to Children’s.

“Ben and I are by his side 24/7,” Carver said, but no other family members are allowed to be with them because of restrictions on visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The couple has been grateful for way the community has rallied around them, lifting them up in prayer since John Luke was injured, Johnna said.

“I just want everyone to see his sweet face when they pray,” Carver said. “He’s such a sweet boy. He’s such a fighter.”

With restrictions on visitors, there is little the community can do to support the Carvers, she said, other than through prayers.

Johnna Carver is owner of J Carver Salon in Gadsden, and her husband Ben is a paramedic.

“He worked on John Luke,” Carver said, when the boy was found. “That was hard.”

Many others worked, too, responding to the accident: Sardis police and fire departments, AMed Ambulance Service, and the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office.

“We’re so grateful to them,” Carver said. “We’re so thankful for Marshall South and Children’s.”

In updates on Facebook, Carver has written of the miracle that “John Luke is still alive on this earth,” and expressed her family’s faith.

“I just want to be a testimony,” Carver said, “to draw people closer to God” as they lift up John Luke, his brother Braden and his parents in prayer.