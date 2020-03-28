Gadsden

ASSAULT/HARASSMENT

Police heard differing accounts of an incident Thursday afternoon at Interstate 759 and Black Creek Parkway. A 36-year-old man called police and said he was fixing his girlfriend’s vehicle on the side of the road when a couple pulled up and the man shoved him against the vehicle, as the man and woman accused him of stealing something from them. He told police he ran and jumped across the fence into the median. He said the man chased him with his Jeep and at some point, the woman hit him in the back of the head. Medics were called to check the knot on the back of his head, but found no marks. Officers were called to the couple’s home to make a report on an alleged assault. The 37-year-old woman told police she and her husband were driving on I-759 and saw the vehicle broken down on the side of the road. They stopped to offer assistance, then saw who the person with the vehicle was — a man they say had stolen from them in the past. They decided to go and help him anyway, but when the man went to get tools, the alleged former thief punched her in the arm. Officers noted she had a slight red mark on her arm. She told police they did not retaliate, even though they wanted to. She said they got in their car and left.

BURGLARIES/THEFTS

A Piedmont woman told police her vehicle had a flat tire at Interstate 759 and Black Creek Parkway Wednesday night and she called a friend to pick her up, leaving the vehicle overnight. When she returned, someone had stolen her wallet and contents.

Someone stole copper wiring from the walls of an unoccupied residence in the 2600 block of East Meighan Boulevard. The theft was discovered Wednesday.

A man told police his white 2005 Honda Accord was stolen Wednesday, along with his wallet and cellphone. He said he went to a motel in East Gadsden to pick up three men. He gave two of them a ride to another motel and the third went back to his residence. The victim took a nap and awoke to find his property and the man missing.

A 1985 Suzuki 185 Quadrunner was reported stolen between 10 p.m. Monday and 9:45 a.m. Tuesday from a residence in the 100 block of North Fourth Street.

FRAUD/FORGERY

A Gadsden woman reported a check forged to take money from her bank account between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. March 20.

A Gadsden woman reported receiving a debit card from a bank account she never opened, and discovered that between Feb. 23 and Wednesday, someone used her information to open an account.

An auto dealership in the 1100 block of First Avenue reported a customer used a fraudulent check Feb. 21 to make a down payment on a vehicle.