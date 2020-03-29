Regardless of size, denomination or creed, all churches can agree that seals are undesirable. Shuttered doors erode many of the reasons for which a chapel, mosque, synagogue, temple or cathedral stands: Sanctuary. Communion. Service.

So while necessary coronavirus safety standards require pastors, staff and flock to avoid congregating, virtual communications step forward. For many smaller or mid-sized missions, that’s meant building on sometimes-scant existing technology, expanding social media presence, and striving more than ever to reach out, even if mainly online.

“We’re trying to find this balance of holding on to some normalcy, which people need," said Cathy Caldwell Hoop, pastor of Grace Presbyterian Church, ”and playing catch-up online.“

Hoop works with a small number of staff who have been around each other in recent weeks -- music director Leslie Poss, with an organist and pianist -- producing the equivalent of full Sunday services, but filmed for online participation, while they maintain safe protocols. Services are available through Facebook Live, a newly created YouTube channel, and on the church’s website.

An ordinary Grace Sunday might hold 125 parishioners. Their recent first Facebook Live service reached 75, an encouraging number, Hoop said, for a start. Even through screens, folks interacted.

“People could post joys and concerns,” she said, “and everybody seemed to enjoy being together.”

First United Methodist’s traditional service -- FUMCT also holds The Bridge, a contemporary worship -- gathers about 800 on a typical Sunday, said Savannah Smith, director of communications and media for the downtown church, one of the city’s oldest.

“On Facebook I saw we’ve reached over 1,000” with the most recent posted service, she said. “This is a real opportunity to reach more people.”

Senior members might not only be those most isolated in this pandemic, but also those less comfortable with tech, with Facebook, so one of Smith’s concerns has been pushing through all platforms -- email, social media, the church website and more -- to connect, to assure full access, “to make it feel like we’re all together.”

At Forest Lake United Methodist prior to the shutdown “...we had minimal online presence,” said Kevin Thomas, senior pastor. For March 15, Thomas recorded a podcast sermon from home, shared via Facebook. Positive response encouraged him to craft a fuller service for the following week, with assistance from more tech-savvy pastoral assistant Melody Traylor, joined by their organist and music director, and again following healthy guidelines.

“It was abbreviated, but there was a call to worship, an opening hymn, an affirmation of faith, another song, a psalter reading, scripture and sermon, then a song to follow it up,” Thomas said, filmed in the sanctuary, with staff dressed for Sunday worship.

“We simulated the experience as closely as we could,” he said.

They’re recording so parishioners can watch on his or her own time, but also because they’d heard high demand on Facebook Live caused bandwidth problems, leading to stutters and skips.

“We record it Friday afternoon, and some are watching it early Saturday,” he said. “The numbers spiked this weekend. Last time I checked, we had right around 340 views,” where a typical in-house service might draw about 220. That first online sermon? “All Alone.”

“It particularly addressed the loneliness that we’re experiencing right now,” Thomas said.

Their church is also recreating its modern worship service, a more casual sit-down, with just two people on camera. “We discussed a Bible verse people are prone to use, and perhaps misuse, for a pandemic,” Thomas said.

Down on Paul W. Bryant Drive, virtually in the shadow of Bryant-Denny Stadium, Trinity United Methodist is even cozier, with a typical 100 worshipers in its congregation. But they’re also creating and posting services on YouTube and Zoom.

“We’re finally being dragged into this century,” said Pastor Penny Ford.

The modern church has been steadily moving forward in technology, with improved sound quality and amplification, some of them producing broadcast-quality shows. Much of that has been pointed inward, though, so coronavirus-related challenges may provoke growth.

“We’ve assembled more screens in our sanctuaries, but not outside the walls of the church,” Hoop said.

Though FUMCT has been relatively forward-thinking online, current conditions are pushing churches out of comfort zones.

“If anything, I see this as an opportunity to reach beyond our building, which we try to do anyway,” Smith said. “We’re going to have to get creative in ways to do our ministry.”

At FLUM, they’ve been making do with simply an iPhone 10.

“But if this continues, we’re going to have to invest in some technology,” Thomas said.

Churches great and small are feeling that need, said Nikki Ray of Eat My Beats, a music service store on Jug Factory Road which does roughly 40 percent of its business on audio-video installations. Though Eat My Beats also sells a variety of musical instruments, sets up sound systems for shows and events -- like many others, Eat My Beats has lost a lot of business this spring to April cancellations -- churches are their primary customers, she said.

“Obviously, we’re all hoping this is not a permanent condition,” she said, “but smaller rural churches especially are scrambling to find an affordable way to get services online.”

Larger, more technologically advanced houses they’ve set up feature multiple cameras, switchers, and professional-quality audio, but “then you’re talking $10,000 and more,” she said. Others already owned cameras and microphones, so all they needed from Eat My Beats was advice on live-streaming.

One push the Rays -- Nikki and husband Matt -- have been on is to find and stock budget-minded options: A smaller Fayette church that contacted them this week doesn’t even have an iPhone.

“So we’re trying to present people with option one, two and three,” she said. “Several choices in different price ranges.”

Eat My Beats stocks a $600 camera that can download straight to YouTube or Facebook, a pan-tilt-zoom model with 4K resolution. To achieve the aural equivalent to the 4K appearance, though, an additional $150 to $250 might be needed for better audio interface, with some that can link directly from a church’s soundboard into the video. The Rays can also point churches toward free online software, and help the less tech-savvy get set up.

“This is just for those who need a way to get video to a computer, to get it out to the congregation,” she said.

Michael Higgins approached the challenge from a different perspective: From no fixed church to the online-only Church of the Blessed Quarantine.

Higgins, raised and ordained Southern Baptist, studied at the Presbyterian Princeton Theological Seminary, but calls himself a “semi-retired” minister. He works in law now, but for the past three years has been creating online meditation blogs for Lent, Advent, and other Christian observations. At Christmas he’d perform online concerts to benefit the Salvation Army, taking requests.

“Whatever Christmas song they wanted me to sing, I’d try,” said Higgins, who streams online from his Montgomery home, so he already had mikes, and an interface for iPhone.

When sheltering orders began to roll out, he and his wife began to brainstorm services for friends and family members who are immuno-compromised, and yet long for authentic worship.

With the name, they hoped to strike “a nice balance of reverent and still fun,” he said. “We’ve had two services, one of what Facebook calls an event, and had at least 50 streams going at any one time, and a number watching after it was completed.

“So we thought, ’Hey, this is meeting a need.’ In the span of one week, we’ve gone from launching to over 250 people who follow the page.”

Higgins combines free church with liturgical service, and adds music on guitar, at least one of them a hymn.

“We have a passing of the peace, encouraging people to greet each other as if they were in the pews together,” he said. “It almost feels like church for introverts.”

He stays on the couch and on camera, and wife Lee Ann handles all the rest.

“She’s the vestry committee,” he said, who created a flower arrangement, and with cross and chalkboard, drew a sign for the church. “She does light and sound and livestock wrangling, to make sure our dogs aren’t barking.”

One common practice he’ll never adopt: passing the plate.

“I will never ask for a cent. Instead, I ask people to consider the needs of their local churches, local charities at this time.”

Though they haven’t thought far beyond immediate days, Higgins may carry this ministry on past the time when the coronavirus curve has been flattened.

“Maybe this is a bridge for people who have been away from the church, and really don’t know what to expect from it,” he said.

As with restaurants, theaters, clubs and other places where people gather, coronavirus quarantining actions hit especially hard now. In an ordinary year, this would be the week when University of Alabama students, faculty and staff would be returning from spring break. And with fairer weather, people generally feel more like getting out, and enjoying fellowship.

And for Christian churches, Easter is the most-attended service of the year. Related days leading up -- Palm Sunday, Maunday Thursday, Good Friday, Holy Saturday -- similarly draw larger crowds. Easter’s just weeks away, on April 12 this year.

“It couldn’t have come at a worse season for the church,” Hoop said. “It’s going to be difficult to celebrate the joys of Easter. We can’t really do a Maunday Thursday foot-washing.”

FUMCT hopes its doors will be open for Easter, but is planning otherwise, in case.

“This week we’ll talk about what Palm Sunday would look like if we’re doing it online,” Smith said. “We’re going to have to get creative in ways to do our ministry.”

Trinity, Forest Lake, Circlewood Baptist and others are studying the feasibility of “drive-in church” for Easter, and possibly even further out, depending on conditions.

“... because we can’t imagine not meeting for Easter, and staying in our own cars seems the most prudent option right now,” Ford said.

If the drive-in plan rolls on, churches may set up outdoors, and broadcast into parking lots.

“We’re thinking about some sort of makeshift stage, with cars facing forward,” Thomas said. “You’d be able to see each other through car windows, but maintain a safe, healthy distance. We’d hold a full worship service, and broadcast it over an FM microtransmitter.”

Essentially, they’d be set up like the now rare drive-in movies, though the FM part might be in question, Ray said. The FCC could have concerns about radio broadcasting, which could interfere with cellphone and other technology.

“I’m leery of that,” Ray said. Instead, they’re suggesting churches construct a stage, but instead of broadcasting, simply erect decent-sized PA systems to boost the sound, much like any outdoor concert. The Rays are headed up to Vestavia to set up just such an event this week. “I think that’s probably the better option.”

Whatever form they may take, Easter services will be held, Thomas said.

“Crucifixion and resurrection are at the heart of our story, for people of strong faith, or people nominally religious but want to connect,”he said.

There’s a Greek word in the New Testament, κοινωνία, translated roughly as koinonia, which refers to the deep sense of interconnectedness found within a church, in familial ties. Trying to maintain koinonia in times before the internet would have been even more trying, Thomas noted.

“If you have a child on the other side of the country, through Skype or Zoom, you’d be thrilled to be able to talk together,” he said.

“But in spite of our best efforts, it’s very hard to duplicate with people watching from their living rooms. Imagine having your family dinner sitting across from your computer screen, instead of across from your loved one at a table.”

While doors remain closed, walls may come down, metaphorically at least.

“At the same time, the church was never about the building, or just about gathering for worship,” Ford said. “We’re being the church where we are,” checking up on people, helping neighbors, making masks.

This week she’s crowd-sourcing a sermon, asking her congregation not just how they are, but “How are you being the church?”

“This is especially a time when people need to know hope,” Hoop said, noting they’re maintaining office hours, and hands-on food-service, as much as humanly possible.

Churches must continue to deliver messages of aid and comfort, she said, “helping to make sense of where God is in such stressful, anxiety-producing times.”

Map of coronavirus cases and deaths in the US