The Florida Department of Health has issued its Monday, March 30 evening report with the latest numbers related to the coronavirus in Florida and our local area.

An 87-year-old man living in Okaloosa County has died of coronavirus.

This is the first fatality related to the disease in the county, according to the Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County.

Another person has died from the disease in Santa Rosa County. An 81-year-old female, who is a Florida resident, had a travel-related case of cornavirus while traveling from Indiana, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Total cases: 5,704, an increase of 231 since Monday morning

Hospitalized: 715

Deaths: 71 deaths, 8 more since this morning

Below is a breakdown for Northwest Florida counties

_________________________________

Okaloosa - 36, one more since Monday morning

Deaths: 1

— Destin, 13, three more since Sunday

– Shalimar, 1, one more since Sunday

— Niceville, 10, no change since Sunday

— Fort Walton Beach, 5, one more since Monday morning

— Mary Esther, 1, no change since Sunday

— Missing, 1, no change since Saturday night

— Crestview, 3, no change since Sunday

Okaloosa Cases

Age 61 Female, FL resident

Age 78 Female, FL resident

Age 24 Female, FL resident

Age 44 Female, FL resident

Age 59 Female, FL resident

Age 45 Female, FL resident

Age 25 Male, FL resident

Age 47 Female, FL resident

Age 66 Male FL resident

Age 83 Male,FL resident

Age 82 Female, FL resident

Age 47 Male, FL resident

Age 25 Female, FL resident

Age 70 Female, FL resident

Age 39 Male, FL resident

Age 83 Female, FL resident

Age 40 Female, FL resident

Age 54 Male, FL resident

Age 73 Male, FL resident

Age 78 Male, FL resident

Age 26 Female, Non-FL resident

Age 24 Male, Non-FL resident

Age 66 Female, Not diagnosed/isolated in FL 03/04/20

Age 48 Male, FL resident

Age 57 Male, Non-FL resident

Age 87 Male, FL resident

Age 44 Male, FL resident

Age, 49 Male, FL resident 03/29/20

Age, 34 Female, FL resident 03/29/20

Age, 66 Male , FL resident 03/29/20

Age, 79 Female, FL resident 03/30/20

Age 67 Female, FL resident 03/30/20

_____

Santa Rosa - 36, six more since Monday morning

Deaths: 2

— Navarre, 13, two more since Monday morning

— Gulf Breeze, 8, four more since Sunday

— Milton, 9, one more since Monday morning

— Pace, 2, same as Sunday

— Missing, 4

Santa Rosa Cases

Age 71 Male FL resident

Age 48 Male FL resident

Age 17 Male FL resident

Age 2 Male FL resident

Age 73 Male FL resident

Age 60 Female FL resident

Age 74 Male FL resident

Age 76 Male FL resident

Age 81 Female FL resident

Age 21 Female FL resident

Age 0 Male FL resident

Age 54 Male FL resident

Age 67 Male FL resident

Age 67 Female FL resident

Age 34 Female FL resident

Age 21 Female FL resident

Age 53 Male FL resident

Age 30 Female FL resident

Age 38 Male FL resident

Age 22 Female FL resident

Age, 58 Female, FL resident 03/29/20

Age, 71 Female, FL resident 03/29/20

Age, 34 Male , FL resident 03/29/20

Age, 31 Male, FL resident 03/29/20

Age, 38 Male, FL resident 03/29/20

Age, 9 Male, FL resident 03/29/20

Age, 49 Male, FL resident 03/29/20

Age, 59 Female, FL resident 03/29/20

Age, 40 Male, FL resident 03/29/20

Age, 24 Female, FL resident 03/30/20

Age 39 Female, FL resident 03/30/20

Age 26 Female, FL resident 03/30/20

Age 24 Male, FL resident 03/30/20

Age 22 Male, FL resident 03/30/20

Age 51 Male, FL resident 03/30/20

Age 63 Female, FL resident 03/30/20

_____

Walton - 16, one more since Monday morning

— Santa Rosa Beach, 6, one more since Monday morning

— Miramar Beach, Walton 1, no change since Sunday

— Freeport, Walton 1, no change since Sunday

— Missing, Walton 2, no change since Sunday

Walton cases

Age 61 Female, FL resident

Age 49 Female, FL resident

Age 77 Female, Non-FL resident

Age 79 Male, Non-FL resident

Age 78 Male, Non-FL resident

Age 45 Male, Non-FL resident

Age 38 Female, Non-FL resident

Age 72 Male, Non-FL resident

Age 21 Female, Non-FL resident

Age 49 Male, FL resident

Age 20 Female, FL resident

Age 22 Female, FL resident

Age 58 Male, FL resident

Age 58 Female, FL resident

Age 72, Female, FL resident

Age 52 Female, FL resident 03/30/20

_____

Bay - 6, unchanged since Sunday

— Lynn Haven, Bay 1, same as Friday evening report

— Panama City Beach, 2, no change since Sunday

— Youngstown, 1, one more than Saturday evening report

— Southport, 1, one more than Saturday evening report

Bay cases

Age 74 Female, FL resident

Age 55 Male, FL resident

Age 47 Male, Non-FL resident

Age 44 Male, FL resident , Not travel related

Age 68 Male, FL resident

Age 28, Male, FL resident

_____

Washington - 1, unchanged since Sunday

Washington case

Age 53 Male FL resident

_____

Holmes - 1, one more since Monday morning

Age 27 Male, FL resident 03/30/20

_____

Gulf - 0, unchanged since Sunday