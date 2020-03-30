There are tentative plans to reschedule the event, which had been slated to begin March 27, for May — depending on the status of state-mandated coronavirus restrictions at that time.

SANTA ROSA BEACH — The annual pompano fishing tournament sponsored by Stinky’s Fish Camp had to be canceled as a result of a state mandate to close restaurants, with the exception of take-out and delivery service, to help slow the spread of the serious respiratory illness COVID-19.

But according to Cassie Casiano, the restaurant’s general manager, there are tentative plans to reschedule the event, which had been slated to begin March 27, for May — depending on the status of state-mandated coronavirus restrictions at that time.

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News or the Panama City News Herald .



Currently, the ban on all but take-out or delivery service is slated to run as long as the state of emergency declared by Gov. Ron DeSantis on March 9. The state of emergency is scheduled to end May 8, but it could be extended.

And as long as there are restrictions on restaurant operations, neither the annual party that starts the tournament, nor the daily weigh-in of participants’ fish, can be conducted, Casiano explained.

Stinky’s Fish Camp remains open with two take-out menus available, its family-style menu and its to-go menu. Both are available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m, except Wednesdays when the restaurant is closed.

The menus are available online at https://www.stinkysfishcamp.com/.