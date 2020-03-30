On Thursday, the Panama City Beach City Council voted to give local restaurants another outlet for income. In addition to offering takeout, they can now serve customers remotely from a food truck.

On Thursday, the Panama City Beach City Council voted to give local restaurants another outlet for income. Along with offering take out, they can now serve customers remotely from a food truck.

The ordinance, which some councilmen said will hopefully keep local restaurants afloat, came in response to the temporary state-wide ban on dine-in eateries because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While brick-and-mortar joints that already own food trucks will benefit, a local business owner fears the opposite might come to those who don’t.

"It’s unevening the level playing field," said Mack Carter, owner of Shuckums Oyster Pub & Seafood Grill. "It’s giving them an advantage that I don’t have without a large investment. It’s giving them a second location."

He added that since the pandemic began, Shuckums has laid off roughly 100 employees.

"I don’t have the opportunity to have that investment right now when I’m struggling to try and keep my business open," he added.

According to Mayor Mike Thomas, a cheap food truck can cost between $25,000-$150,000.

While Thomas voted in favor of the ordinance during the Thursday meeting, he added that he doesn’t agree with it.

"I voted for it so people would know that I wasn’t trying to stop somebody else," Thomas said. "I don’t have a food truck (at Mike's Cafe and Oyster Bar), and I didn’t want people to say I voted against it because I didn’t have a food truck."

While the temporary rule may boost revenue for some restaurants, he worries it’ll be negative for their employees and local restaurant industry as a whole.

"I think it takes away from the service industry," Thomas said. "The people who are making tips on some of these to-go (orders) ... (are getting) some of the only money they’ve got now."

According to information from Thursday’s city council meeting, the ordinance will expire once the dine-in ban is lifted.

For brick-and-mortar restaurants to serve from a food truck, they must have an existing city business tax receipt and a mobile food dispensing vehicle license.

They can set up in commercial and residential areas from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. They can also operate on private property, but only with written permission from the owner and on a paved area.

Wait lines must also follow social distancing and no one site eating is allowed.

"I don’t know how it’s going to work," Thomas said. "I don’t like us letting trucks run through neighborhoods. I just think it’s wrong."