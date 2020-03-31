Gateway Payments in Destin has seen a dramatic drop in revenue for its clients, including approximately 100 businesses in Okaloosa County alone.

DESTIN - Josh Foster built his business by working with small businesses in the community.

Foster, the managing partner for Gateway Payments, figured out a way to cater to the needs of those businesses with a combination of personal service with a personal touch.

RELATED: Coronavirus Florida: Deaths projected to hit 6,766 by August

RELATED: CORONAVIRUS - READER PHOTOS: See how locals in Northwest Florida are dealing with coronavirus

So when Foster began to look over the numbers from his clients over the last two weeks - Gateway processes payments from around 100 businesses in Okaloosa County - his worry quickly turned to shock over the impact the COVID-19 crisis had on their bottom line.

RELATED: TRACK THE CORONAVIRUS: Interactive map from FDOH with updates and places

"Based on what a business has done previously, we're able to project a pretty consistent average (for receipts) based on that," Foster said. "Those numbers can fluctuate by a few thousand here or there, but they usually stay on par.

"The numbers that came back recently ... lots of our clients are scared."

The numbers from Foster's clients were indeed alarming - down 50-75% for each day, across the board. In Okaloosa County alone, that’s $1.5 million in projected losses from March 18 through the end of the month.

Foster estimates for April alone, those losses could top out at between $6-7 million in Okaloosa County.

Even more alarming for Foster? The automated system that processes the numbers isn't set up to alert Gateway until a client hasn't processed a payment for a week and they'd already received an alert on 35% of their clients in that same time span.

"We have a wide range of clients, from small, mom and pop places to restaurants," Foster said. "And the drop off is something we are seeing across the board, from our entire portfolio that goes from New Orleans to Panama City to Pensacola. And the numbers just keep increasing."

The fear now is that many of Gateway's clients may not be able to re-open the doors when the crisis is over.

"Lots of clients are scared," Foster said. "Some feel that they might not even be able to open."

Foster and Gateway, which is still employing its staff, are looking for ways to help their clients through this time. Billing can be changed to where fees are taken from deposits instead of having one large bill at the end of the month. Online ordering can be set up for restaurants, or Gateway can set those places up with gift cards. Some merchants are already moving to a program where the cost of accepting credit cards rolls over to the consumer.

"The truth is that it's not enough," Foster said. "The outlook in the small business community is scary."