A Choctaw Beach man pulling out of his driveway Tuesday morning was amazed when he looked up to see a waterspout spiraling over the bay.

It was about 10:20 during a window in which a number of weather warnings had been posted.

“My neighbor was yelling at me,” said the man, who asked that his name not be used. “I looked up and there it was. It was beautiful to watch.

The waterspout dissipated over Eglin reservation land to the east of the small community.

In his 22 years living locally, he has seen three or four others. He laughed when asked if he was a waterspout whisperer.

“It’s probably because I sit a lot outside on the water or by the water, whether there’s good weather or bad weather,” he said.