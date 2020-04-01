DESTIN—A beagle was found struggling in the harbor of Norriego Point Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 1:15 pm. a lifeguard at the Point heard a commotion, according to a Destin Beach Safety Facebook post.

During a brief lapse of heavy rain and wind, people made it onto the point, the post said. The lifeguard went to advise them the beach was closed when he noticed a dog struggling in the harbor, the post said.

The dog appeared to be a brown beagle with a white nose and no collar.

The lifeguard was quick to respond, and made several attempts to rescue the dog, the post said.

He was bit on his left wrist during the process. Unfortunately, the dog did not survive.

The lifeguard was treated at Ascension Sacred Heart on the Emerald Coast.