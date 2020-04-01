MIRAMAR BEACH—A woman who stole a wedding ring from a condo on Scenic Gulf Drive in Walton County was arrested in Orange County.

Rosalyn Mitchell, 48, will be extradited to the Walton County Jail.

On May 21, 2018, Sophia Miller and her husband planned a trip to the beach for the day and packed up their things, according to a Walton County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Before heading out the door, Miller set her silver wedding ring down on the bathroom counter.

She wouldn’t see it again until more than a year later.

Deputies responded to the condo and took a report of the theft. The ring was a unique three-band set soldered together and valued at $4,000, WCSO said.

During the initial investigation, the owner of the rental unit reported to deputies the condominium was cleaned by a third-party company.

A suspect was quickly identified as Rosalyn Mitchell, 48, of Fort Walton Beach.

Mitchell denied stealing the ring and agreed to meet deputies for an interview days after the theft, but never showed.

"I never expected to see it again," Miller told WCSO.

In August of 2019, investigator Chad Goleta was reviewing cases after being promoted to the criminal investigations unit at the Sheriff’s Office when he came across pawn activity from a suspect in a familiar case.

Goleta discovered Rosalyn Mitchell pawned a diamond wedding set on November 30, 2018, to Dan's Discount Jewelry & Pawn in Fort Walton Beach for $250.

Goleta reviewed the photograph taken of the ring and compared it to photographs provided by Miller.

Six months after failing to meet for an interview, Rosalyn Mitchell pawned the ring she denied stealing.

August 15th, Goleta attempted to call the suspect multiple times without success and a warrant was submitted for her arrest for grand theft.

On September 7th, 17 months after her ring was stolen, Miller sent a text along with a picture to Investigator Goleta. It shows her smiling with the wedding ring back on her finger.