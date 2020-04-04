In an emergency proclamation effective midnight tonight, Apalachicola Mayor Kevin Begos on Saturday afternoon ordered the restriction of the city’s public boat ramps at Scipio Creek and Battery Park for use only by residents or property owners of the county.

The emergency action does not affect any of the county boat ramps in the Apalachicola area.

The proclamation, in effect for the next week unless rescinded by the city commission,, notes that "city law enforcement (has) observed numerous vehicles and trailers with out-of-county and out-of-state license plates at public boat ramps."

The proclamation specifies that any vehicle with such license plates are forbidden from the two boat ramps, unless " they have been in the county for more than two weeks, "at either a long-term rental or temporary residence with family or friend."

It also exempts "medical professionals, military personnel, first responders, government or emergency workers, commercial fishermen, contractors doing licensed work in the city or county, or others engaged in formal business or government business in Apalachicola or Franklin County."

At a first-ever webinar Thursday evening, Carrabelle city commissioners debated whether to close the city’s boat ramps. They may take the matter up at a special meeting slated for April 16.

Carrabelle Mayor Brenda La Paz, who chaired the webinar from her home, said city residents had asked whether to closing the boat ramps, or even the motels, would be a good idea.

"I say the only way we close them is if the county closes theirs," said Commissioner Frank Mathes. "We’d be defeating the purpose to close ours. That’s one of the things they say you can do, is fish."

In Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order issued Wednesday, it specifically notes that "participating in recreational activities (consistent with social distancing guidelines) such as walking, biking, hiking, fishing, hunting, running, or swimming" are considered essential activities.

Commissioner Tony Millender agreed with Mathes that city closure of boat ramps should only be done in concert with the county.

"If we’re not in sync it would have little effect," he said. "If we close the boat ramps, it would be a deterrent for further outside people to come to the county and possibly bring an infection, and that’s what we don’t need.

"Life is more important than going fishing," he added. "It’s a hard decision, and important to look at. It’s something we might want to consider. If we do it, it would have to be in line with the county; they have a boat ramp that’s in our city."

La Paz said closing the ramps would be "a terribly hard decision. It needs to be coordinated and done in conjunction with the county, and possibly Apalachicola, to be effective."

She noted that the city has two city-owned boat ramps, as well as five commercially owned ramps and one county-owned ramp. As well there are numerous private ramps and docks along the Carrabelle River, all within the city limits.

"It’s worrisome that it attracts people to come here," La Paz said. "Everyone needs to practice self-responsibility. If we have ourselves a meeting mid-month, it would be better to discuss this then, when we have a better understanding."