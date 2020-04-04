On Wednesday, the Florida Department of Transportation announced it began accelerating nine projects, valued at $2.1 billion.

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News.



Major local road projects are not included among the "critical infrastructure projects" that are being fast-tracked per recent direction from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

On Wednesday, the Florida Department of Transportation announced it began accelerating nine projects, valued at $2.1 billion.

RELATED: COVID-19 RESTAURANT GUIDE: Restaurants in Destin, FWB, South Walton offering delivery, takeout

"Due to a reduction in traffic throughout Florida during the fight against COVID-19, FDOT will expedite crucial improvements to the state’s transportation system and provide much needed jobs," the agency stated in a press release.

Besides helping the workforce, the accelerated projects will help expedite goods to market, FDOT Secretary Kevin Thibault said in the release.

RELATED: Florida coronavirus update: DeSantis issues statewide stay-at-home order

While the list of accelerated projects likely will evolve, it currently includes only one major project in northwest Florida: The 23rd Street flyover project at U.S. Highway 98 and 23rd Street in Bay County will be accelerated by one week.

RELATED: What is considered ‘essential’ in Gov. DeSantis’ stay-at-home order?

Projects not on the list include the widening of almost four miles of U.S. 98 from four to six lanes between Airport Road in Okaloosa County and the Walton County line.

This state-funded $35 million project also includes drainage upgrades, sidewalk additions and other improvements. It began in mid-2017 and could be completed by early 2021.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

In Crestview, the schedule for the Okaloosa County-led project to widen PJ Adams Parkway remains unchanged, county Public Works Director Jason Autrey said Thursday.

The overall project began last fall and could be completed by around spring 2022.

It calls for widening a slightly more than 1-mile section of the two-lane parkway to four lanes in three phases, from State Road 85 to Wild Horse Drive. It also includes adding turn lanes, sidewalks and traffic lights and making stormwater upgrades.

The $14.9 million parkway expansion is the first part of the almost $200 million southwest Crestview bypass project that will be paid for with federal, state and local funds, including half-cent sales tax money. The bypass will extend to U.S. Highway 90.