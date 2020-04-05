With the transition to a completely online environment, colleges and universities still need to adhere to the normal academic standards.

“We’ve got faculty that are sort of flying the plane and building the plane at the same time when it comes to transitioning to the online course delivery,” said Stillman College Provost Mark McCormick.

“One of the things I’ve done is I’ve looked at the guidance we received from the SACSCOC (Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges). They sent out guidance to all accredited institutions to say here are the options that are available and that demonstrate best practices in higher education to move forward to final grading with all this disruption,” McCormick said.

McCormick said there is a great deal of discussion going on about how to grade for the remaining month of the semester. Some are discussing going to a simple pass/fail system, while others are determined to stick to the letter grades that are traditional.

“Everybody is talking about this ... UNA (the University of North Alabama), all the UA system schools, we are talking about what kind of adjustments are available with this kind of instruction,” McCormick said.

McCormick said Stillman College will stick to the traditional letter grading system; however, he said the entire semester will not be dependent upon these last four weeks of the academic year, a recognition of the significant disruption the COVID-19 situation has forced upon instructors and students alike.

“We will provide our faculty with guidance to take into account the full range of the course, not just what has happened since they returned for the end of the semester,” McCormick said. “Schools all over the state are trying to find out the best way to do this while maintaining the academic integrity of the instruction. Students are going to have an uneven ability to satisfy the requirements as they were designed.”

McCormick said it was one thing to have an online course planned and posted before a semester starts. It is another matter entirely to take the last month of a traditional course and jam it into an online box. He said the faculty had done an amazing job transitioning to fully online instruction.

