Firefighters and deputies arrived to find the blaze coming from the back right corner of the structure, threatening to spread throughout the rest of the mobile home.

VILLA TASSO — Walton and Okaloosa County firefighters knocked down flames threatening to consume a mobile home in Villa Tasso on Friday night.

At 7:19 p.m. Walton County Fire Rescue, North Bay Fire Control District, Eglin Air Force Base Fire and Emergency Services, and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a home on Owens Street following a 911 call in reference to a structure fire.

The caller reported seeing flames coming from the back side of the residence, according to a press release from the Walton County Sheriff’s office.

Walton County Fire Rescue was able to make entry into the home and began battling the flames inside the structure while North Bay Fire Control District helped extinguish the blaze from outside.

Firefighters had the fire under control within just under 25 minutes. Fortunately, there were no residents inside the home when the fire broke out.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating, the release said.

Although the official cause is unknown at this time, the fire is believed to have originated outside the home.

The American Red Cross was contacted to provide aid to the residents.