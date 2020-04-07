JTA has joined with Mayo Clinic and autonomous vehicle builders and suppliers to inaugurate hands-free shipments of COVID-19 tests between testing site and lab at the hospital’ Southside campus.

Autonomous vehicles are being used to transport medical supplies and coronavirus tests at Jacksonville’s Mayo Clinic as the private hospital begins its own testing for the pandemic.

Hospital officials as well as the Jacksonville Transportation Authority say this may be the first time the automated people pods, being tested now by the JTA for eventual use on a modified Skyway, are being used like this in the United States.

The JTA is working with Beep, an autonomous shuttle fleet service provider, and French AV builder NAVYA to use them to drive the tests collected at Mayo’s new drive-thru testing location. Four of the AVs are being used, an innovative idea that is really helping the hospital off San Pablo Road, Mayo CEO Kent Thielen said.

“Using artificial intelligence enables us to protect staff from exposure to this contagious virus by using cutting-edge autonomous vehicle technology and frees up staff time that can be dedicated to direct treatment and care for patients,” he said. “We are grateful to JTA, Beep and NAVYA for their partnership in these challenging times.”

The use of the automated vehicles, including the one JTA is testing now, is a historic moment for the JTA as well, its chief executive officer said.

“Along with our partners, Beep, NAVYA and Mayo Clinic, we are leveraging our learning from three years of testing autonomous vehicles through our Ultimate Urban Circulator program,” Nathaniel Ford Sr. said. “Our innovative team saw this as an opportunity to use technology to respond to this crisis in Northeast Florida and increase the safety of COVID-19 testing.”

Mayo Clinic began doing drive-thru testing this week for COVID-19, available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Those getting tests must be established Mayo patients and be screened first by a Mayo provider to see if they meet testing guidelines. The hospital’s new lab is expected to be able to process more than 1,000 tests a day gathered from Mayo and other regional medical centers.

Use of the automated vehicles began Monday, up to four operating in full autonomous mode without anyone on board to transport COVID-19 tests from a drive-thru testing site to a processing laboratory on Mayo’s campus. Staff wearing gloves and protective masks place sealed containers of test samples in the automated vehicles, strapping them down before the doors close and they move off. The AVs are followed by a security vehicle with flashing lights along hospital roads to the laboratory.

Pedestrians, traffic and staff are kept away from the AVs as they silently roll along on electric power, all of it monitored by Beep, Mayo and the JTA from a mobile command center to maintain safe operation.

“”It is both humbling and exciting to partner with them in bringing this innovative solution to support such a critical challenge facing our country,“ Beep CEO Joe Moye said.

Beep shipped its AV shuttles from Lake Nona, while another has been pulled from the JTA’s Ultimate Urban Circulator program. The JTA has been testing AV technology since 2017 to prepare for a conversion and expansion of its Skyway automated people mover in downtown into a network powered by autonomous vehicles.

