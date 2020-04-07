This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News or the Panama City News Herald .



When it comes to social distancing, Walton County has the highest grade in the Panhandle, according to a website keeping track nationally.

According to Unacast, Walton County has received a B grade, which is the best in the Panhandle and ranked 8th across the state of Florida.

Okaloosa and Bay counties scored a B-, while Escambia slid in at a C and Santa Rosa trailed with a D.

A link to the site was sent out by Walton County officials Tuesday afternoon.

“Let's keep it up and try to get even better,” said Louis Svehla, the county’s public information officer in the email. “We must come together by staying apart.”

Unacast uses a number of different types of data, including the number of visits to non-essential destinations, to establish grades.

