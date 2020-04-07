A Destin-based charity, Mission Love Seeds, has been helping to feed hungry people in the Philippines and Kenya, both of which are under lock down for the pandemic.

The local governments in some villages have given Mission Love Seeds permission to distribute food to the families. The charitable organization has begun wiring funds to both places to purchase food, rubbing alcohol and other sanitizing agents, according to information from the charity.

"In Kenya we are helping one village with 49 families by providing dry beans and rice," said Barbi Carroll, president of Mission Love Seeds. "We have nine villages in one area in the Philippines and there are 50 to 200 families who cannot leave their homes to find work, so the food will be a big help."

Mission Love Seeds is taking donations to continue feeding the hungry. Checks can be mailed to Mission Love Seeds, 55 Country Club Dr. E, Destin, FL 32541 or donations can be made online at http://www.missionloveseeds.org/donate.php.

No donation is too small and Mission Love Seeds also helps locally when needed.

"Thank you to all God's angels who so generously give, even though many of you have to purchase more food and supplies for your families," Carroll said. "For any of you who could not help before, we are still raising funds to continue to help feed kids in the weeks to come. Without our help, many will die.“