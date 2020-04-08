PANAMA CITY — As the spread of the coronavirus continues, officials are calling on residents to not be sidetracked and to commit to being counted in the 2020 census.

By now, residents should have received a letter from the U.S. Census Bureau detailing methods for response. According to census representatives, if after four notices the bureau has not received a completed survey, a representative would then physically visit the residence to finish one — something that can have an adverse effect on slowing the spread of the virus.

“It's so much better for our community if we can go online and get that census done. We need to be at least where the state average is. I would hope that we all would exceed it seeing that we're stationary due to the pandemic," said Mark McQueen, city manager for Panama City.

According to 2020census.gov, Bay County lagged behind the state in responding to the census. As of Monday, 43.6% of Floridians responded, while Bay County ranked No. 58 of the state's 67 counties with just 30.4% responding.

McQueen said he hopes city and county residents will not "dismiss the importance of the census."

TaxWatch reports Florida as being the third largest state and being one of the fastest growing — with 3.3 million new residents expected by 2030. Not only will an accurate count add an estimated $30 billion to the state, and likely hundreds of millions of dollars to the county, the 2020 census is expected to add two or three new Congressional seats.

Considering a new budding population after a 15% decrease after Hurricane Michael, the area needs each person accounted for — regardless of citizenship, McQueen said.

It will have "long lasting implications. It will have an impact potentially on this community for the next 10 years. It really is necessary for everyone to participate," he said, noting it impacts the city and county's ability to be eligible for federal and state grants, and other monies.

For the first time, the census will be taken primarily online. The digital American Community Survey will be beneficial for individuals who are still in the process of moving into their homes or displaced due to the storm and living with another local resident.

It takes about 10 minutes and includes a line to account for individuals who have been dislocated by Hurricane Michael.

"We really encourage all people who are residing in Bay County and Panama City to go online and participate in the census," McQueen said. "I cannot overstate how important it is to our community in our ability to recover not only from Hurricane Michael, but also ... in the allocations that will be coming back from the coronavirus pandemic."

To find out more information about the 2020 U.S. Census, go online to 2020census.gov.