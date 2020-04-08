According to a Wednesday email from Leah Courtney, spokeswoman for Dunn’s office, the congressman was not feeling well on Monday evening and went to the hospital out of an abundance of caution. Dunn was not admitted to the hospital and is currently at home working on getting better.

PANAMA CITY — Congressman Neal Dunn is awaiting test results for possible COVID-19 infection after recently falling ill.

According to a Wednesday email from Leah Courtney, spokeswoman for Dunn’s office, the congressman was not feeling well on Monday evening and went to the hospital out of an abundance of caution. Dunn was not admitted to the hospital and is currently at home working on getting better.

“He was tested for COVID-19, but is still awaiting the results,” the email states. “Congressman Dunn emphasizes that we must continue to do what we can to slow the spread, and it’s important for everyone, especially, those showing symptoms, to stay home unless they are dubbed an essential employee or need essential items from stores or pharmacies.”

Bay County has been mostly on lockdown the last several weeks to help prevent the spread of the virus, which has caused economic upheaval and thousands of deaths in the country. Beaches in the county are still closed, as are many businesses.

To date, the county has had 28 reported cases of the virus, including one death.