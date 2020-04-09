This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News or the Panama City News Herald .
The Florida Department of Health issued the Thursday, April 9, morning coronavirus report.
Laurel Hill in Okaloosa County reported its first case of coronavirus. Santa Rosa County reported one more case overnight and in Bay County, two more cases have been reported. Washington County also had an additional case.
Walton County has gone almost two days without an additional case.
STATE NUMBERS
Total cases: 16,364 an increase of 666 overnight
Hospitalized: 2,149 an increase of 67 overnight
Deaths: 354 an increase of 31 overnight (Ages range 38-101)
Below is a breakdown for Northwest Florida counties
__________
Okaloosa - 80, two more overnight
Age range: 3-96
Hospitalized: 13, two more overnight
Deaths: 1
Non residents: 3
Resident not in FL: 1
— Destin, 22, unchanged
– Shalimar, 7,
— Niceville, 14,
— Fort Walton Beach, 21, one more overnight
— Mary Esther, 2, unchanged
— Crestview, 8,
– Eglin AFB, 1, unchanged
— Laurel Hill, 1
Most recent Okaloosa Cases
Age 30 Female, FL resident 04/07/20
Age 67 Female Yes, FL resident 04/07/20
Age 71 Male, FL resident 04/07/20
Age 67 Unknown, FL resident 04/08/20
Age 96 Unknown, FL resident 04/08/20
Age 55 Male, FL resident 04/08/20
Age 70 Female, FL resident 04/08/20
Age 58 Female, FL resident 04/08/20
Age 68 Female, FL resident 04/08/20
Age 60 Male, FL resident 04/08/20
_____
Santa Rosa - 71, one new case overnight
Age range: 0-84
Hospitalized: 12
Deaths: 2
Non residents: 0
— Navarre, 19,
— Gulf Breeze, 13,
— Milton, 27, one more overnight
— Pace, 7,
— Missing, 4,
— Jay, 1,
Most recent Santa Rosa Cases
Age 50 Female, FL resident 04/07/20
Age 62 Female, FL resident 04/06/20
Age 60 Male, FL resident 04/07/20
Age 38 Male, FL resident 04/07/20
Age 55 Female, FL resident 04/08/20
Age 51 Female, FL resident 04/08/20
Age 61 Male No Yes FL resident 04/08/20
_____
Walton - 26, unchanged overnight
Age range: 20-90
Hospitalized: 5
Non-residents: 7
— Santa Rosa Beach, 10, unchanged
— Miramar Beach, 3, unchanged
— Freeport, 3, unchanged
– Missing, 2, unchanged
— DeFuniak Springs, 2 unchanged
Most recent Walton cases
Age 39 Male, FL resident 04/06/20
Age 26 Female, FL resident 04/06/20
Age 65 Female, FL resident 04/06/20
_____
Bay - 30, two more overnight
Age range 21-93
Hospitalizations: 5
Non residents:1
Deaths: 1
— Panama City, 14, one more overnight
— Lynn Haven, 5,
— Panama City Beach, 7
— Youngstown, 1, unchanged
— Southport, 1, unchanged
– Tyndall AFB - 1, unchanged
— Missing 1,
Most recent Bay cases
Age 53, Female, Florida resident 04/05/20
Age 34 Female, FL resident 04/07/20
Age 48 Male, FL resident 04/07/20
Age 37 Female, FL resident 04/07/20
Age 73 Female No No FL resident 04/07/20
Age 49 Female, FL resident 04/08/20
Age 28 Male, FL resident 04/08/20
______
Washington - 3, one more overnight
Age range: 25-53
Hospitalizations: 1
— Vernon, 1,
— Chipley, 1,
– Missing, 1
Most recent Washington cases
Age 53 Male, FL resident
Age 49 Male, FL resident 04/06/20
Age 25 Female, FL resident 04/08/20
_____
Holmes - 3
Age range: 27-39
Deaths: 0
Westville, 1,
Bonifay, 2
Most recent Holmes cases
Age 27 Male, FL resident 03/30/20
Age 39, Unknown, FL resident 04/06/20
Age 39, Male, FL resident 04/08/20
_____
Gulf - 1,
Wewahitchka, 1, unchanged since Sunday morning
Most recent Gulf cases
Age 42 Female, FL resident
_____
Franklin - 2, unchanged since Sunday morning
Eastpoint, 1
Missing, 1
Most recent Franklin cases
Age 25 Female, Non-FL resident
Age 60 Female FL resident