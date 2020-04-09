At some point — call us optimistic, but we’re sticking to our opinion that it probably will be sooner than some folks are expecting or desire — the U.S. will reopen for business. That means nobody will be hollering “stay at home,” at least not to anyone who isn’t at high risk of contracting the coronavirus.

We’re not at that point yet, though, so hollering remains in order: “STAY AT HOME UNLESS IT’S TRULY NECESSARY FOR YOU TO GO OUT!”

Even so, and social media braggadocio about all the things they’re planning to do aside, people actually may be leery of stepping out with the complete and unfettered normality and freedom of movement they’re used to once the restraints are lifted. The spectre of a resurgence of COVID-19 will be hovering around until there are specific and successful treatments and a vaccine in place.

Analysts — a lot of them with agendas — are pontificating that this crisis will bring drastic changes to the country’s economic, health care and political systems. We’re not convinced; the U.S. is a resilient place and we don’t see those sans agendas signing on to completely resetting or remaking it.

We think the more likely changes will involve the scenario we mentioned — people gingerly stepping back into circulation. Don’t be surprised if a lot of them are still wearing the masks that finally were recommended as a proactive move against transmission of the coronavirus, especially by asymptomatic carriers. (Reminder: They’re not a “you can go out when you want to and get closer than 6 feet to people” pass, and the homemade ones are not going to provide the same protective barrier as a hospital-level N95 respirator.)

Also, don’t be surprised if those face coverings materialize again during the height of flu season moving forward. (We’re not going to get into any debates about the relative deadliness of the two viruses, other than to say influenza is a much more familiar foe.)

We imagine the reaction elsewhere around the planet will be “what took you so long?” In countries that have dealt with similar pandemics, like SARS, face masks have become standard garb when people go out into public spaces. No one looks, laughs or points.

Cue the responses: “Well, those people aren’t tough like Americans are. We rub dirt and spit on our bruises and move on. We don’t let viruses keep us from doing what needs to be done.”

That “never back down” attitude helped us build a country out of nothing, populate a continent and defeat tangible and existential threats to not just this country’s but the world’s survival. Carried to an extreme against non-tangible but just as threatening enemies, it conjures up memories of the Black Knight being chopped down to size in “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.”

So don’t ridicule folks who, once “stay at home” is a mere, troublesome memory, don a mask when there’s sickness going around — or who keep a greater than normal distance from those in front of them in a fast-food line or keep washing their hands multiple times a day.

They’re not being weak or acting out of fear or panic. They just don’t want to get sick. Can you really blame them?