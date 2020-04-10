Q: Is it too late in the season to prune hybrid tea roses? If not, I’ve heard they are to be cut just above or below a 5-leaf cluster. Is this true? If so, is it above or below the cluster?

A: Tea roses may be pruned now, while the plants are putting out new growth. Make slanted cuts just above new growth that faces outward on the plant.

Q: My daffodils have stopped blooming. When should I cut back the foliage?

A: Wait until the daffodil foliage has dried and turned brown. The green foliage is feeding the plant for next year’s flowers. If you remove the foliage while it remains green, you may not have any daffodil blossoms next year.

Q: My gardenia shrubs are too large and need to be pruned. Is spring the right time to prune them?

A: If you want your gardenia shrubs to bloom this year, do not prune them until after they stop flowering this summer. If you prune them now, you will remove this summer’s flowers. Of course if they are really overgrown and need to be renewal pruned, then go ahead and prune them, but be aware that the shrubs will not present flowers this summer.

Q: I need to buy a row of large loropetalums to make a fence (or screen) between our yard and our rear neighbor’s yard. What kind of loropetalums should I buy? There are several kinds available at the garden center. I have a few small loropetalums planted along our house foundation. I want some real large ones.

A: The loropetalum Chinense is a loropetalum shrub that often reaches a height of 15 feet, with a width of about 7 feet.

Carol (Bonnie) Link is an Etowah County Master Gardener and an experienced garden writer. Her weekly column is designed to help and encourage others in their gardening endeavors. Send questions or comments to clink43@bellsouth.net.