All 64 parishes in the state have now reported confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to the Department of Health.

Tensas Parish in northeastern Louisiana was the lone holdout without a reported COVID-19 case, but health officials reported its first case on Saturday.

The Department of Health reported there are now 20,014 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana, an increase of 761 from Friday. There were 806 deaths reported Saturday, up by 55.

The state reported Lafourche went from 426 to 454 cases. The number of deaths remained unchanged at 13.

Both parish and state officials reported Terrebonne went from 244 cases to 248 and deaths remained unchanged at 14.

According to state figures, there are 2,067 patients being hospitalized for the virus statewide and 470 of them are on ventilators, according to state health officials. There were nine fewer patients using ventilators from the previous day.

There were 293 patients in Lafourche who processed state lab tests and 1,889 underwent commercial testing. There were 95 state tests conducted in Terrebonne and 958 commercial tests.

There were 5,326 state lab tests processed across the state and 91,589 commercial tests.

The state listed 53 cases and three deaths that have not yet been attributed to a specific parish.

--Staff Writer Dan Copp can be reached at 446-7639 or at dan.copp@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanVCopp.

Loading...

(function(d){var js, id="pikto-embed-js", ref=d.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];if (d.getElementById(id)) { return;}js=d.createElement("script"); js.id=id; js.async=true;js.src="https://create.piktochart.com/assets/embedding/embed.js";ref.parentNode.insertBefore(js, ref);}(document));!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",function(a){if(void 0!==a.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var e in a.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe[src*='"+e+"']");t&&(t.style.height=a.data["datawrapper-height"][e]+"px")}})}();