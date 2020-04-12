The Human Services Branch of Walton County’s emergency Operations Center is partnering with the nonprofit Matrix Communinty Outreach Center to assess and address COVID-19-related needs in the county.

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS — Anticipating that ongoing issues with the spreading COVID-19 respiratory illness likely will present challenges for some residents, the Human Services Branch of the Walton County Emergency Operations Center and the Matrix Community Outreach Center, a local nonprofit social service agency, have partnered to assess what those needs might be, and to work to address them.

The initial work is being done through an online survey, at humanneeds.waltoncovid19.org. Surveys began coming in to the Matrix Community Outreach Center on Thursday, and within the first four hours, almost 90 surveys had been filed, according to Louis Svehla, the county’public information manager.

In order to qualify for assistance, a person must have an underlying medical condition that makes it dangerous to leave home and risk contact with the coronavirus; or must have lost a job recently, as businesses have been affected by COVID-19, and are unable to purchase food; or be living at or below the poverty line; or be 60 years of age or older.

Filling out the survey is no guarantee of assistance, but everyone who fills out a survey will at least be contacted, according to Svehla. Also according to Svehla, some people who have filled out a survey already have been put in contact with sources of help for an immediate problem.

The purpose of the survey program is twofold, Svehla explained. In cases where people can be put in touch with an immediate source of help, he said, that will happen. But, Svehla added, the survey also is designed to provide the county government and its partners, including the school system, local governments in the county, the Walton Area Chamber of Chamber of Commerce, local utilities providers and others, with a broad picture of local needs emerging in connection with COVID-19.

The survey asks about respondents’ needs in a variety of areas, from assistance with food, utilities, housing (including rent or mortgage payments), fuel and prescriptions to assistance with animals, or other forms of help not noted specifically in the survey.

“It’s allowing us to put together our planning process,” said Svehla. The survey, he explained, is providing information such as where in the county particular services might be needed, so resources can be deployed effectively.

Among the broader issues that might be addressed through survey-related efforts are the establishment of feeding sites for people who have lost jobs as businesses have closed, providing volunteers to shop for elderly people who might be worried about going out in public and risking possible exposure to coronavirus, and providing employment search assistance and help with utility bills, Svehla explained.

Going forward, Svehla said, one hope is that the county can leverage the work of community partners to assist in addressing COVID-19 issues. A significant portion of COVID-19-related assistance costs will be reimbursable to the county through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to Svehla.

“We’re hoping this won’t be expensive,” Svehla said.

In the meantime, he said, Matrix and the county are using the surveys as a real-time tool for assessing evolving community needs related to COVID-19.

“We’e analyzing them constantly,” he said, noting that the support of the county administration and the county’s elected board of county commissioners has been a key component of the effort.

Beyond seeking information on COVID-19-related needs in the county, the survey effort also is seeking volunteer help in meeting community needs. Anyone interested in signing up as a volunteer is asked to contact the Matrix Community Outreach Center at (850) 892-1090.