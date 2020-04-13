The boy was driving a motorized bike on U.S. Highway 90 when he was struck by a pickup truck driven by a DeFuniak Springs man.

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS — A 14-year-old DeFuniak Springs boy was killed Friday on U.S. Highway 90 near Quentin Turner Road when his motorized bike collided with a Chevy pickup truck.

Alec Forehand was traveling east on the south shoulder of U.S. 90 driving a converted motorized bike at about 8:20 p.m. Friday, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

A truck driven by Cody Roy, 29, also from DeFuniak Springs, was also traveling east on the highway. Roy told crash investigators that Forehand was attempting to "cross from the south shoulder ... to the north."

The motorized bike was not visible and had no lights, said Roy, who hit the boy.

Roy suffered no injuries, the release said.