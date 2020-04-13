The City of Apalachicola will host the second meeting of Apalachicola Area of Critical State Concern Stakeholders on Thursday, April 16 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. by way of an online meeting platform.

Attendees will discuss priorities for projects related to water quality, workforce housing, infrastructure and economic development in the city. The public is welcome to join. There are two options for joining this meeting.

If you wish to access online, then type the Join Zoom Meeting link https://zoom.us/j/7475111328 into your web browser,

If you wish to acces the meeting by phone, either of these toll-free numbers 1-877-853-5257 or 1-888-475-4499 and, when requested, enter the Meeting ID 747 511 1328.

If you have questions, please reach out to Julie Dennis, with OVID Solutions, at (850) 445-1932 or julie@ovidsolutions.net