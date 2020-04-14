This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News or the Panama City News Herald .

Medical personnel on the front lines of battling the coronavirus outbreak in Northwest Florida will now have a free place to stay through May to self-isolate.

Innisfree Hotels, the largest hotel chain on Pensacola Beach, announced Monday that it would provide up to 6,300 nights to doctors, nurses, EMTs and paramedics. Hotel rooms are needed so those staff members can self-isolate to protect their family members at home in case they've been exposed to the virus.

Innisfree staff will work with organizations that represent health care workers in Pensacola, Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, Fort Walton Beach, Panama City Beach and Sarasota to get them into the program. Rooms will be available in multiple hotels including both the Hilton and Hampton Inn on Pensacola Beach.

For more information, medical workers can go to Hilton's COVID-19 page, hilton.com/en/corporate/coronavirus.

“It is an honor to offer the healthcare heroes in several of our communities a place to rest and recharge during this time,” said Ted Ent, president and CEO of Innisfree, in a news release. “Our goal is to support individuals who would otherwise have to spend their own money on accommodations as a show of both thanks and compassion.”

To help prevent the spread of the virus within the hotels, staff will receive additional health and safety training, according to the news release. All common areas in the hotels will be sanitized with industrial-grade cleaners.

The initiative is part of an effort by Hilton and American Express to donate up to 1 million hotel room nights across the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

Madison Arnold