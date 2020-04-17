PANAMA CITY BEACH — Four men have been arrested by the Bay County Sheriff's Office, after a nearly three-month-long investigation into the kidnapping and robbery of a local man on Jan. 31, according to a press release from the BCSO.

Mark Steve Dwight Salmon, 21, Jeremy Obrian Leslie, 21, and Alex Shakeel Warren, 21, were charged with armed robbery with a firearm and kidnapping. Dwight Omar Barker, 20, was charged with armed robbery with a firearm and principal to kidnapping.

All four have been booked in the Bay County Jail. A fifth suspect has been identified and is believed to be outside of the state of Florida at this time. Arrest warrants are being obtained for this suspect.

The investigation began on Jan. 31, when the BCSO received a 911 call from the victim stating that he had been robbed and held against his will by multiple suspects wearing masks and armed with firearms.

The victim reported that he had gone to meet one person in the 9100 block of Laird St. on Panama City Beach. He was instead confronted by several suspects who surrounded his vehicle. He described them as black males with Jamaican accents who wore masks. He was then bound with tape by the suspects to prevent him from resisting, the release said.

The four suspects entered into the victim's vehicle and drove him back to his apartment on Allison Avenue. Upon arriving at the victim's apartment, three of the suspects got out of the victim's vehicle, still wearing masks and armed with guns, with the intent of entering his apartment to steal from him.

The fourth suspect waited with the victim, who was still held against his will inside his car. A neighbor walked near the area and saw what was going on. This caused the four suspects to flee the area of the apartment on foot before they had entered the victim's apartment. The four suspects fled on Allison Avenue and were picked up nearby by a fifth suspect driving a separate vehicle. All five suspects fled the scene in the vehicle.

The victim was able to get out of his vehicle and contacted the BCSO a short time later to report the incident, the release stated.

BCSO deputies, investigators with Criminal Investigations, and the Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene, where they were able to collect physical evidence from the victim's vehicle they believe had been left behind by the suspects. In the days and weeks following the incident, numerous subjects were interviewed to develop leads.

According to the release, on April 14, Salmon was identified as a suspect. He was located and interviewed on April 15 in Bay County. As a result of his interview, Salmon allegedly admitted to being involved and other potential suspects were identified in the case.

On April 16, Leslie, Barker, and Warren, were all allegedly identified as involved in the robbery and kidnapping. All four suspects were found to be from Jamaica and in the United States illegally. They were all three located and taken into custody in Bay County and were subsequently interviewed. All three suspects allegedly admitted to their roles in the robbery and kidnapping of the victim. They all allegedly stated that multiple firearms were used, along with masks to conceal their identities.