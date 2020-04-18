With COVID-19 confirmed as the cause of death in an additional 15 cases, Alabama bounded past the triple-digit mark, according to Alabama Department of Public Health statistics Saturday morning.

There now are 111 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, with 43 additional reported deaths.

ADPH confirms seven Etowah County virus deaths, with another death under investigation. The county has 87 confirmed cases.

Two deaths have been confirmed virus deaths in Marshall County, while two additional deaths are under investigation, with 124 confirmed cases. DeKalb County now has two confirmed deaths, and 34 confirmed cases; Cherokee County had 11 confirmed cases, with no reported deaths.

The number of people hospitalized with the novel coronavirus since March 13 has grown to 620, with 247 requiring intensive care and 148 in need of mechanical ventilation.

A total of 4,482 confirmed cases were reported Saturday morning, with 42,538 people tested.

There have been 723 healthcare workers from doctors’ offices and hospitals infected with the virus, along with 234 employees at long-term care facilities; 278 residents at long-term care facilities have been infected with COVID-19.

The number of confirmed cases, people tested, reported deaths and confirmed deaths, county-by-county, as of Saturday were:

Autauga -- 25, 373, 2,1

Baldwin -- 104, 1,354, 2, 0

Barbour -- 15, 158, 0, 0

Bibb -- 23, 251, 0, 0

Blount -- 18, 251, 0, 0

Bullock -- 8, 60, 0, 0

Butler -- 12, 130, 0, 0

Calhoun -- 63, 699, 2, 2

Chambers -- 236, 723, 11, 11

Cherokee -- 11, 96, 0, 0

Chilton -- 38, 273, 0, 0

Choctaw -- 13, 74, 0, 0

Clarke -- 24, 214, 0, 0

Clay -- 14, 107, 0, 0

Cleburne -- 12, 48, 0, 0

Coffee -- 49, 325, 0, 0

Colbert -- 13, 421, 1, 1

Conecuh -- 9, 75, 0, 0

Coosa -- 20, 64, 1, 1

Covington -- 19, 220, 1, 0

Crenshaw -- 5, 158, 0, 0

Cullman -- 41, 497, 1, 0

Dale -- 14, 176, 0, 0

Dallas -- 21, 265, 2, 2

DeKalb -- 34, 529, 2, 2

Elmore -- 54, 753, 1, 1

Escambia -- 12, 226, 0, 0

Etowah -- 87, 605, 8, 7

Fayette -- 4, 160, 0, 0

Franklin -- 17, 242, 1, 0

Geneva -- 2, 94, 0, 0

Greene -- 23, 71, 0, 0

Hale -- 22, 138, 1, 1

Henry -- 16, 103, 0, 0

Houston -- 59, 512, 3, 1

Jackson -- 33, 517, 2, 2

Jefferson -- 644, 8,433, 24, 15

Lamar -- 7, 127, 0, 0

Lauderdale -- 22, 800, 4, 2

Lawrence -- 8, 200, 0, 0

Lee -- 295, 1,959, 14, 11

Limestone -- 38, 665, 0, 0

Lowndes -- 25, 90, 0, 0

Macon -- 24, 183, 2, 2

Madison -- 196, 2,344, 4, 4

Marengo -- 24, 264, 1, 1

Marion -- 60, 468, 5, 4

Marshall -- 124, 778, 4, 2

Mobile -- 625, 3,343, 25, 18

Monroe -- 7, 111, 1, 0

Montgomery -- 202, 1,656, 5, 1

Morgan -- 45, 621, 0, 0

Perry -- 9, 87, 0, 0

Pickens -- 30, 232, 0, 0

Pike -- 29, 332, 0, 0

Randolph -- 49, 173, 4, 3

Russell -- 35, 272, 0, 0

St. Clair -- 50, 531, 0, 0

Shelby -- 244, 2,014, 8, 6

Sumter -- 32, 98, 0, 0

Talladega -- 39, 629, 1, 0

Tallapoosa -- 160, 718, 10, 8

Tuscaloosa -- 133, 2,173, 0, 0

Walker -- 83, 499, 0, 0

Washington -- 14, 80, 1, 1

Wilcox -- 40, 126, 0, 0

Winston -- 9, 244, 0, 0