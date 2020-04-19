This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News.

Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered on Saturday the release of the names of the long-term care facilities that have cases of coronavirus.

The governor said that in some cases caregivers at the locations “were more affected” than their patients.

DeSantis stressed that National Guard strike teams had increased testing at long-term care centers, and that the state had taken steps more than a month ago to screen employees and ban visits to help control coronavirus infections.

“This is something that is really important,” he said. “We’re trying to, if we identify an outbreak, contain it so that doesn’t spread like wildfire throughout the facility.”

The list does not show the number of cases at each facility or whether they involve residents, staff or both.

Below are the facilities listed in the FDOH report.

Okaloosa County - 26 cases

– Fort Walton Rehabilitation Facility

– Manor at Bluewater Bay

Santa Rosa County - 10

– Arbors of Gulf Breeze

Walton County -2

– Chautauqua Rehabilitation and Nursing Center