McFarland Boulevard under Interstate 20/59 will close in both directions from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday to allow for the installation of girders.

McFarland Boulevard under Interstate 20/59 is set to close this weekend for construction.

Lane closures, in both directions, will start 8 p.m. Friday and last through 5 a.m. Monday, said John D. McWilliams, spokesman for the Alabama Department of Transportation’s West Central region.

The lane closures will allow contractors to install the girders that will support the deck of the westbound bridge over McFarland Boulevard, McWilliams said.

This work also will bring a temporary closure to the right lane of I-20/59’s westbound side Friday night. Law enforcement will on site to assist with this closure, which McWilliams said will last from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday.

These construction-based closures are for the $83.4 million project to widen the eastbound and westbound sides of I-20/59 to three lanes from about a mile north of Exit 76 to just south of the McFarland Boulevard bridge.

Construction began in January 2018 and is expected to be completed by December 2020.

McWilliams said motorists should expect delays and encourages them to use Skyland Boulevard, Interstate 359 or other alternate routes during the closures.

There was no update on when contractors will install the arch along the westbound edge of the bridge, but McWilliams said talks remain ongoing on whether the eastbound arch will need replacing.

“The department and the contractor remain engaged in discussions on how to move forward concerning the arch,” McWilliams said.

Soon after the eastbound arch was erected in early November, ALDOT inspectors realized that the arch was torqued, or twisted, in a way that could pose problems for the future.

Meant to be one of two arches that will eventually be painted crimson to serve as a default gateway into the city of Tuscaloosa, McWilliams said at the time that the roadway remained safe for travel but the arch “did not meet our long-term specifications.”

It was unclear whether the problem with the arch occurred during manufacturing or installation by Birmingham-based contractors Brasfield & Gorrie, but correcting the problem could require removal and reinstallation of the arch.

Responsibility for any costs associated with this repair or correction will fall to the contractor, not the state, McWilliams has said.

For more information, visit www.dot.state.al.us.

