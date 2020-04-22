PANAMA CITY — Bay County leaders recently added a text amendment to their comprehensive plan, taking another step toward reopening the East Pass.

The East Pass, commonly known as the "Old Pass," is a channel that became impassable in 1999 and it was reopened by the county in 2001. The opening only lasted about two years before the pass closed again in 2003.

The proposed text amendment was put in so it can be consistent with the comprehensive plan and to transmit the proposed amendment to the Department of Economic Opportunity for analysis. This is just one of the many steps the county has to take to open up the Old Pass.

"Right now where we are in the process as we add this language to our comprehensive plan and that puts us in a position where we can go out for an RFQ (Request for Qualifications)," said Bill Dozier, Bay County commissioner. "We’ve met with DEP a number of times about this and they are very adamant about this study."

Commissioner Tommy Hamm expressed his excitement to taking the necessary steps for opening up the Old Pass. He mentioned at the meeting that he and Dozier were outside the old Lynn Haven voting booth four years ago talking about the possibility of opening the Old Pass.

The Old Pass became impassable after decades of sand filling up the channel. The county has made an attempt to reopen in 2001 that cost $2 million and they’ve had discussions about it years after that.

According to Dozier, opening up the Old Pass will help get more water to come through and help clean out the bay.

"It’ll help flush the bay out and it’ll help the bay to be healthier," Dozier said. "I feel that a lot of the reasons the bay has gone downhill is because of lack of flow."

There has been significant development over the years in Bay County, but Dozier believes the runoff from the roads has been the main cause for the bay’s declining health. He believes the county need to treat the runoffs on top of opening up the Old Pass, so water can flow in and out.