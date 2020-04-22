This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News or the Panama City News Herald .

The Florida Department of Health has issued the Wednesday, April 22, evening coronavirus report.

The numbers reported per county, locally, in the morning report from the FDOH have changed in Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties.

Okaloosa now has 134 cases that have been confirmed since the pandemic began, one less since this morning’s report. In Santa Rosa County, the number of total cases dropped by four since the morning report.

It is unknown what accounted for the change, but the FDOH does note on the report that “Data in this report are provisional and subject to change.”

STATE NUMBERS

Total cases: 28,576, an increase of 267 since the morning report

Hospitalized: 4,455, an increase of 167 since the morning report

Deaths: 927, an increase of 34 since the morning report

_____

Total tested: 292,636

Positive: 28,576

Negative: 263,468

Inconclusive: 592

Awaiting testing: 1,292

Below is a breakdown for Northwest Florida counties

__________

Okaloosa - 134, one less that the morning report

Age range: 3-96

Hospitalized: 23

Deaths: 3,

— Destin, 27

– Shalimar, 10,

— Niceville, 18,

— Fort Walton Beach, 51

— Mary Esther, 5

— Crestview, 15, adjusted one less since morning report

– Eglin AFB, 2

— Laurel Hill, 1

_____

Santa Rosa - 140, four less than the previous report

Age range: 0-88

Hospitalized: 19

Deaths: 6

— Navarre, 29

— Gulf Breeze, 23, adjusted by one less since morning report

— Milton, 75, adjusted three lower since the morning report

— Pace, 10,

— Missing, 4

— Jay, 2

_____

Walton - 32

Age range: 20-90

Hospitalized: 7

Deaths: 0

— Santa Rosa Beach, 11,

— Miramar Beach, 3,

— Freeport, 3,

– Missing, 1

— DeFuniak Springs, 6,

– Paxton, 1

_____

Bay - 60, one more since the morning report

Age range 21-93

Hospitalizations: 10

Deaths: 2

— Panama City, 35, two in the last 24 hours, one more since the morning report

— Lynn Haven, 5,

— Panama City Beach, 12

— Youngstown, 3,

— Southport, 1

– Tyndall AFB - 1

– Parker, 1

— Missing 1,

— Callaway, 1,

Most recent Bay cases

– Age 52, female, not travel related, no contact with confirmed case

– Age 30, male, not travel related, no contact with confirmed case

- Age 21, female not travel related, no contact with confirmed case

– Age 54, male

– Age 82 Male, FL resident 04/19/20

– Age 53 Male, FL resident 04/20/20

______

Washington - 10

Age range: 25-53

Hospitalizations: 1

— Vernon, 2

— Chipley, 7

– Missing 1

Most recent Washington cases

Age 25 Male, FL resident 04/11/20

Age 53 Male, FL resident

Age 49 Male, FL resident 04/06/20

Age 25 Female, FL resident 04/08/20

Age 62 Male No Unknown FL resident 04/18/20

Age 59 Unknown FL resident 04/20/20

Age 54 Female FL resident 04/21/20

Age 31 Male FL resident 04/21/20

Age 56 Male, FL resident 04/21/20

_______

Holmes, 8

Age range: 27-39

Hospitalizations: 0

Deaths: 0

Westville, 2

Bonifay, 6,

Most recent Holmes cases

Age 27 Male, FL resident 03/30/20

Age 39, Unknown, FL resident 04/06/20

Age 44, Male, FL resident 04/16/20

Age 48 Male, FL resident 04/18/20

Age 73 Male FL resident 04/13/20

Age 45 Female FL resident 04/13/20

Age 63 Female No FL resident 04/20/20

Age 32 Female FL resident 04/20/20

_____

Gulf - 1

Age range: 42

Residents not in Florida: 0

Non-residents: 0

Hospitalizations: 0

Deaths: 0

Wewahitchka, 1

Most recent Gulf cases

Age 42 Female, FL resident

_____

Franklin - 2

Age range: 25-60

Hospitalizations: 0

Deaths: 0

Eastpoint, 1

Missing, 1

Most recent Franklin cases

Age 25 Female, Non-FL resident

Age 60 Female FL resident