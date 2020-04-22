This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News.

DESTIN — The Destin City Council will host a special meeting to review and discuss all emergency measures regarding COVID-19 which may include lifting of certain beach restrictions.

The special meeting is slated for Wednesday, April 29th, at 6 p.m. and will take place at the Destin City Hall Annex Council Chambers, located at 4100 Indian Bayou Trail.

This meeting may be conducted utilizing communications media technology (“CMT”) in accordance with Governor DeSantis’s Executive Order 20-69 and City of Destin Resolution 2020-05.

The CMT that may be utilized is GoToWebinar. One or more city council member, the mayor, members of city staff, and city contractors may appear virtually through GoToWebinar and a physical quorum of the city council may not be present at the meeting location.

General subject matter to be discussed includes all business as indicated on the agenda published on the City of Destin’s website at www.cityofdestin.com/agendas and any other business that may come before the council.

The public may use GoToWebinar to virtually attend the meeting. You may register for GoToWebinar to receive a link to join online by using the following link: www.cityofdestin.com/GoToWebinar.

The public will be asked during the public comment sections of the agenda and during each public hearing whether any individual wishes to make a public comment. To indicate you wish to make a public comment, you must click the hand icon located in the top right corner of the screen. You will then be put in a queue and allowed to make public comment for three minutes. You must clearly state your name and address at the beginning of your public comment.

In lieu of attending physically, the meeting may be accessed at the following link: www.youtube.com/CityofDestin.

The public may submit written public comments in the following manners:

Written comments may be submitted at least 24 hours before the scheduled meeting. These written comments shall be submitted by email at clerk@cityofdestin.com or delivered to City Hall, 4200 Indian Bayou Trail, Destin, Florida 32541. If possible, the City Clerk will republish the agenda the day of the meeting to include the written comments. Only written comments conforming to general rules of decorum and containing the name and address of the submitter will be accepted and republished.

During the meeting, the public shall be permitted to submit written comments. The written comments shall be submitted by email to clerk@cityofdestin.com. If feasible, prior to any vote on any public hearing, a comment relating to a public hearing will be read into the record by a member of City staff. Prior to the adjournment of the meeting, the comments unrelated to any public hearing may be read into the record by a member of City staff. Any comment not read into the record by a member of City staff will be distributed to the City Council by email and published on the next City Council meeting agenda. Only written comments conforming to the general rules of decorum and containing the name and address of the submitter will be accepted and read or published.

Any person may seek additional information or assistance regarding this meeting, including any person seeking any accommodations pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act may contact the City Clerk, 4200 Indian Bayou Trail, Destin, Florida 32541, (850) 837-4242, clerk@cityofdestin.com.