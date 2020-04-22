PANAMA CITY — A Panama City teen is dead following a single vehicle accident that occurred at 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, Maddison Warren, 19, of Panama City, was killed when her 2010 Mercedes GX350 was traveling northbound on State Road 79, in the area of Two Creek.

Warren’s vehicle traveled off the roadway into the ditch where it collided into a culvert. The vehicle became airborne and continued into the woods where it overturned. Warren was partially ejected. The vehicle came to final rest on the east shoulder of State Road 79 in the woods.

Warren was not wearing a seatbelt and alcohol results are pending in this case, the release said.