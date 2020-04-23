This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News or the Panama City News Herald .
The Florida Department of Health issued the April 23, morning coronavirus report.
Okaloosa and Santa Rosa County both confirmed more cases overnight. Walton County has not had any new cases in days.
Long-term care facilities
Overnight, Okaloosa County had two more people with confirmed cases of coronavirus either living or working in nursing homes, bringing the total number of cases in long-term care facilities to 27.
All of the 27 long-term care facility cases are located at Fort Walton Rehabilitation Center.
Santa Rosa County has 10 cases living or working in long-term care facilities ( All 10 at Arbors Of Gulf Breeze). Walton has two (Chautauqua Rehabilitation And Nursing Center) and Bay County has two (Brookdale Panama City Bay and Clifford Chester Sims State Veterans Nursing Home).
STATE NUMBERS
Total cases: 28,832, an increase of 256 overnight
Hospitalized: 4,509, an increase of 55 overnight
Deaths: 960, an increase of 33 overnight
_____
Total tested: 297,286
Positive : 28,832
Negative: 267,876
Inconclusive: 578
Awaiting testing: 1,301
Below is a breakdown for Northwest Florida counties
__________
Okaloosa - 137, three more overnight
Age range: 3-96
Hospitalized: 23
Deaths: 3,
— Destin, 27
– Shalimar, 10,
— Niceville, 19, one more overnight
— Fort Walton Beach, 53, two more overnight
— Mary Esther, 5
— Crestview, 15,
– Eglin AFB, 2
— Laurel Hill, 1
Latest cases
Age 68 Female, FL resident 04/22/20
Age 73 Male FL resident 04/22/20
Age 89 Female, FL resident 04/22/20
_____
Santa Rosa - 141, one more overnight
Age range: 0-88
Hospitalized: 19
Deaths: 6
— Navarre, 29
— Gulf Breeze, 23,
— Milton, 75,
— Pace, 11, one more overnight
— Missing, 4
— Jay, 2
_____
Walton - 32
Age range: 20-90
Hospitalized: 7
Deaths: 0
— Santa Rosa Beach, 11,
— Miramar Beach, 3,
— Freeport, 3,
– Missing, 1
— DeFuniak Springs, 6,
– Paxton, 1
_____
Bay - 60
Age range 21-93
Hospitalizations: 10
Deaths: 2
— Panama City, 35
— Lynn Haven, 5,
— Panama City Beach, 12
— Youngstown, 3,
— Southport, 1
– Tyndall AFB - 1
– Parker, 1
— Missing 1,
— Callaway, 1,
______
Washington - 10
Age range: 25-53
Hospitalizations: 1
— Vernon, 2
— Chipley, 7
– Missing 1
Most recent Washington cases
Age 25 Male, FL resident 04/11/20
Age 53 Male, FL resident
Age 49 Male, FL resident 04/06/20
Age 25 Female, FL resident 04/08/20
Age 62 Male No Unknown FL resident 04/18/20
Age 59 Unknown FL resident 04/20/20
Age 54 Female FL resident 04/21/20
Age 31 Male FL resident 04/21/20
Age 56 Male, FL resident 04/21/20
_______
Holmes, 8
Age range: 27-39
Hospitalizations: 0
Deaths: 0
Westville, 2
Bonifay, 6,
Most recent Holmes cases
Age 27 Male, FL resident 03/30/20
Age 39, Unknown, FL resident 04/06/20
Age 44, Male, FL resident 04/16/20
Age 48 Male, FL resident 04/18/20
Age 73 Male FL resident 04/13/20
Age 45 Female FL resident 04/13/20
Age 63 Female No FL resident 04/20/20
Age 32 Female FL resident 04/20/20
_____
Gulf - 1
Age range: 42
Residents not in Florida: 0
Non-residents: 0
Hospitalizations: 0
Deaths: 0
Wewahitchka, 1
Most recent Gulf cases
Age 42 Female, FL resident
_____
Franklin - 2
Age range: 25-60
Hospitalizations: 0
Deaths: 0
Eastpoint, 1
Missing, 1
Most recent Franklin cases
Age 25 Female, Non-FL resident
Age 60 Female FL resident