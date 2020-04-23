This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News or the Panama City News Herald .

The Florida Department of Health issued the April 23, morning coronavirus report.

Okaloosa and Santa Rosa County both confirmed more cases overnight. Walton County has not had any new cases in days.

Long-term care facilities

Overnight, Okaloosa County had two more people with confirmed cases of coronavirus either living or working in nursing homes, bringing the total number of cases in long-term care facilities to 27.

All of the 27 long-term care facility cases are located at Fort Walton Rehabilitation Center.

Santa Rosa County has 10 cases living or working in long-term care facilities ( All 10 at Arbors Of Gulf Breeze). Walton has two (Chautauqua Rehabilitation And Nursing Center) and Bay County has two (Brookdale Panama City Bay and Clifford Chester Sims State Veterans Nursing Home).

STATE NUMBERS

Total cases: 28,832, an increase of 256 overnight

Hospitalized: 4,509, an increase of 55 overnight

Deaths: 960, an increase of 33 overnight

_____

Total tested: 297,286

Positive : 28,832

Negative: 267,876

Inconclusive: 578

Awaiting testing: 1,301

Below is a breakdown for Northwest Florida counties

__________

Okaloosa - 137, three more overnight

Age range: 3-96

Hospitalized: 23

Deaths: 3,

— Destin, 27

– Shalimar, 10,

— Niceville, 19, one more overnight

— Fort Walton Beach, 53, two more overnight

— Mary Esther, 5

— Crestview, 15,

– Eglin AFB, 2

— Laurel Hill, 1

Latest cases

Age 68 Female, FL resident 04/22/20

Age 73 Male FL resident 04/22/20

Age 89 Female, FL resident 04/22/20

_____

Santa Rosa - 141, one more overnight

Age range: 0-88

Hospitalized: 19

Deaths: 6

— Navarre, 29

— Gulf Breeze, 23,

— Milton, 75,

— Pace, 11, one more overnight

— Missing, 4

— Jay, 2

_____

Walton - 32

Age range: 20-90

Hospitalized: 7

Deaths: 0

— Santa Rosa Beach, 11,

— Miramar Beach, 3,

— Freeport, 3,

– Missing, 1

— DeFuniak Springs, 6,

– Paxton, 1

_____

Bay - 60

Age range 21-93

Hospitalizations: 10

Deaths: 2

— Panama City, 35

— Lynn Haven, 5,

— Panama City Beach, 12

— Youngstown, 3,

— Southport, 1

– Tyndall AFB - 1

– Parker, 1

— Missing 1,

— Callaway, 1,

______

Washington - 10

Age range: 25-53

Hospitalizations: 1

— Vernon, 2

— Chipley, 7

– Missing 1

Most recent Washington cases

Age 25 Male, FL resident 04/11/20

Age 53 Male, FL resident

Age 49 Male, FL resident 04/06/20

Age 25 Female, FL resident 04/08/20

Age 62 Male No Unknown FL resident 04/18/20

Age 59 Unknown FL resident 04/20/20

Age 54 Female FL resident 04/21/20

Age 31 Male FL resident 04/21/20

Age 56 Male, FL resident 04/21/20

_______

Holmes, 8

Age range: 27-39

Hospitalizations: 0

Deaths: 0

Westville, 2

Bonifay, 6,

Most recent Holmes cases

Age 27 Male, FL resident 03/30/20

Age 39, Unknown, FL resident 04/06/20

Age 44, Male, FL resident 04/16/20

Age 48 Male, FL resident 04/18/20

Age 73 Male FL resident 04/13/20

Age 45 Female FL resident 04/13/20

Age 63 Female No FL resident 04/20/20

Age 32 Female FL resident 04/20/20

_____

Gulf - 1

Age range: 42

Residents not in Florida: 0

Non-residents: 0

Hospitalizations: 0

Deaths: 0

Wewahitchka, 1

Most recent Gulf cases

Age 42 Female, FL resident

_____

Franklin - 2

Age range: 25-60

Hospitalizations: 0

Deaths: 0

Eastpoint, 1

Missing, 1

Most recent Franklin cases

Age 25 Female, Non-FL resident

Age 60 Female FL resident