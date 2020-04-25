Sergeant Mark Wendel of the Walton County Sheriff’s Office was in charge of the distribution of the devices. As he met with nurses and staff, he said there were tears in everybody’s eyes.

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the Northwest Florida Daily News or the Panama City News Herald .

WALTON COUNTY — A story of true love led to the donation of around 100 computer tablets to assisted living facilities, nursing homes and senior living centers around Walton County.

At the beginning of April, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a suspicious person near a window at Grand Boulevard Rehabilitation Center.

Deputies discovered that Alyce Pace was visiting her husband’s window because the facility was on lock-down due to the coronavirus. The incident was aired on Live PD several weeks later.

We’re the first ones up on #LivePDSpecialEdition!



Proud to be back on #LIVEPD! pic.twitter.com/BLBNvFiX5a

— Walton Co. Sheriff (@WCSOFL) April 5, 2020

A Grayton Beach man by the name of Philip Cryar saw the episode and wanted to take action to help Pace and other seniors like her who couldn’t see their loved ones.

“It weighed so heavy on my heart,” Cryar said. “I couldn’t sleep.”

So, he purchased 66 tablets to give to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office to distribute around the county. Another 30 will be passed out in the coming weeks.

Sergeant Mark Wendel of the Walton County Sheriff’s Office was in charge of the distribution of the devices. As he met with nurses and staff, he said there were tears in everybody’s eyes.

He was able to help give families the opportunity to physically see their loved ones.

“Their appreciation and thanks is just amazing,” he said. “You can’t describe the feeling that you get helping somebody.”

The movement expanded into Okaloosa County on Friday, when devices were delivered to Brookdale Senior Living Centers in Fort Walton Beach, Destin and Bluewater Bay.

Melissa Heath, manager and sales marketing for the Fort Walton Beach Brookdale said this is a way to “keep their spirits lifted.”

“When they’re not seeing their families, it has a negative impact,” she said.

Wendel, who coined the delivery Project Cryar, hopes it continues to grow and evolve. A Gofundme page has been started started to help continue the project.

“It’s the right thing to do for our elders,” Cryar said.